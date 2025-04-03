  • home icon
  • Aljamain Sterling appears to be choked unconscious by contestant in shocking scenes on spin-off of The Ultimate Fighter

By Liam Fresen
Modified Apr 03, 2025 12:08 GMT
Aljamain Sterling (right) appears to be choked out on ALF Global Reality (left) fighter reality show [Images courtesy: @alfglobal on Instagram]
Aljamain Sterling will feature as one of the two captains on a spin-off of the UFC's popular reality TV show, The Ultimate Fighter. The ALF's version of the show is called ALF Global Reality, with a former opponent of Sterling's, Petr Yan, serving as the other captain for the season.

'Funk Master' will be the captain of the purple team, guiding the fighters through training sessions and fights. But in an unexpected event, the former UFC champion appears to have been choked unconscious by one of his own team.

Footage of the incident was uploaded to Instragram by the official ALF account during the official teaser for the release of the season:

"YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS! ALF Global Reality Official Teaser ALREADY ON YOUTUBE CHANNEL! Friends, we are pleased to present you a teaser of the new season of the hottest pop-MMA promoted in the segment."
Check out Aljamain Sterling's incident below:

The teaser contained several hard-to-believe snippets, including fighters carrying knives around the fighter house during heated exchanges. With the show set to air next week, fans won't have long to wait before they can see what exactly happened to Sterling.

Aljamain Sterling reacts after footage of him being seemingly choked out surfaces online

Footage has begun circulating online of Aljamain Sterling appearing to be choked unconscious on MMA reality TV show ALF Global Reality. The footage has caused some concern among fans, who were eager to find out what happened preceeding the events, as well as after.

Given the esteem of Sterling's MMA career and his well-known skillset, there was an anticipation surrounding what the reaction of 'Funk Master' was to allegedly being choked out.

Fans took to X to quiz the former UFC champion about what happened next, with Sterling writing:

"Lol wait till you see what I did after you bum a**."

He added:

"They're airing it next week"
With 'Funk Master' having previously shared details of a near-brawl with a fan, it would be no suprise if the former UFC champion retaliated in full against the ALF Global Reality contestant.

Edited by Harvey Leonard
