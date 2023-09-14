Aljamain Sterling backs Robert Whittaker's "silly" comment Israel Adesanya getting rematch after UFC 293

Aljamain Sterling agreed WITH Robert Whittaker's opinion that Israel Adesanya should not get an immediate rematch against Sean Strickland.

'The Last Stylebender' got dominated over the course of five rounds and lost to an overwhelming underdog in Sean Strickland at UFC 293. The American shocked the MMA world with his dominant performance. Ariel Helwani asked Robert Whittaker if Adesanya should get an immediate rematch, and the former champ said it would be 'silly' if he did. Here's what Aljamain Sterling had to add to the conversation:

"It honestly is. But if Izzy gets one, I just want mine too. What’s goodie widdit?!"

Take a look at the tweet:

Expand Tweet

Both Adesanya and Aljamain Sterling are in the same position, as 'The Funk Master' got knocked out at the hands of Sean O'Malley despite being the favorite to win. Sterling has been asking for a rematch ever since the fight and has been rejected by the new champion. O'Malley is determined to fight a different opponent after what he did to the former champion.

Sterling believes that if Israel Adesanya does get a rematch against Sean Strickland, he would also merit another shot at Sean O'Malley.

Dricus Du Plessis believes Israel Adesanya does not deserve a rematch

Dricus Du Plessis was originally set to fight Israel Adesanya in his first title defense since winning the belt back from Alex Pereira. However, the fight fell through and Du Plessis was replaced by Sean Strickland who went on to become champion. During an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Helwani asked the #2 ranked middleweight contender if Adesanya should get a rematch:

"You gave him his get out of jail free card by giving him a rematch against Pereira. You don't get two of those. He needs to earn his spot to fight for that belt again."

Take a look at the tweet by MMA on Point:

Expand Tweet

Dricus Du Plessis shares the opinion of fans and UFC pundits who believe that Israel Adesanya does not deserve a rematch. He got outclassed, outstruck, and dominated for five rounds despite being the favorite to win. Even former champion Alex Pereira advised the New Zealand native to take a break from the UFC for some much needed rest and recovery.