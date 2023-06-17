Aljamain Sterling detailed the dangers of cutting down to a lower weight class to potentially gain an advantage.

On Friday night, Patricio Pitbull failed to become a lifetime three-division world champion in Bellator. Pitbull, who usually fights at lightweight or featherweight, made his bantamweight debut against the reigning champion Sergio Pettis and lost by unanimous decision.

In the aftermath of Bellator 297, a fan compared Pettis beating Pitbull to Sterling hypothetically defeating UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. The fan had this to say:

“Bellator’s Bantamweight champ just beat it’s former Lightweight champ (which he never lost, but vacated to let his brother get the belt). It’s like Sterling beating Makhachev. Let that sink in. Amazing performance, champ!”

Sterling responded by saying:

“People think it’s as simple as 'yea, imma cut down to the next weight class and be MUCH better!' It doesn’t always work like that. Cutting weight has pros and cons. I still feel the best me is lost on the scale each fight. Congrats to Pettis showing himself”

Pettis’ win against Pitbull was impressive for more than an alleged weight disadvantage. The brother of former UFC champion Anthony Pettis was coming off an extended layoff after suffering a torn ACL. He now holds a six-fight win streak with victories against Juan Archuleta, Kyoji Horiguchi, and more.

Aljamain Sterling plans to move to featherweight after fighting Sean O’Malley

Over the past year, Aljamain Sterling has teased a move up to the featherweight division, limiting his brutal weight cut to 135 pounds. On August 19, Sterling will likely fight at bantamweight for the last time when he defends his title against Sean O’Malley.

During an interview with Chamatkar Sandu, ‘Funk Master’ had this to say:

“Win or learn, this is probably my last fight at bantamweight… Even if I were to learn, and I didn’t get my hand raised, it damn sure ain’t because of Sean O’Malley running me out of the division. It’s more so this sh*t is getting old, man. It hurts.” [16:29-16:52]

Aljamain Sterling looks to overcome a quick turnaround against O’Malley after defending the UFC 135-pound title against Henry Cejudo on May 6. Meanwhile, ‘Sugar’ is coming off a split decision win against Petr Yan in October 2022.

