Sean O'Malley has retorted to the recent claims made by the reigning bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, regarding the pay-per-view (PPV), buys of his fight against Henry Cejudo at UFC 288.

Sterling recently asserted that the bout garnered a remarkable 700k PPV buys:

The No.2 ranked bantamweight contender responded to 'Funkmaster's' claims of UFC 288 PPV buys, O'Malley tweeted:

"Impressive if true."

Sean O'Malley and Aljamain Sterling are set to collide in a highly anticipated showdown at the main event of the upcoming UFC 292, which is scheduled to take place in Boston.

Sterling arrives at the event with a wave of triumph, having emerged victorious in a hard-fought split-decision battle against Henry Cejudo at UFC 288. On the other hand, O'Malley's last appearance inside the octagon at UFC 280 resulted in a contentious split decision win over former champion Petr Yan.

The paths of O'Malley and Sterling crossed at UFC 288, resulting in a fiery confrontation that escalated their rivalry to new heights. During their face-to-face encounter, a verbal sparring match ensued, intensifying the animosity between the two fighters.

AKA head coach Javier Mendez reckons Sean O'Malley can defeat Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292

During a recent interview with 'The Schmo,' Javier Mendez, the head coach of the renowned American Kickboxing Academy (AKA), expressed his belief that Sean O'Malley possesses the necessary skills to emerge victorious against Aljamain Sterling and claim the coveted UFC bantamweight gold.

Mendez offered his insights into the potential outcome of the matchup. He emphasized the importance of O'Malley's ability to thwart Sterling's takedown attempts, noting that if 'Sugar' can effectively defend against the grappling prowess of the champion, he stands a real chance of triumphing in the fight.

Mendez remarked:

"It’s an obvious fight. For Sterling, he can’t beat him [O'Malley] in the standup. He’s not going to beat O’Malley in the standup. He has to close the gap, get on his back. If Sterling can do that, which he’s very much capable of doing, it’s going to be a bad night for O’Malley. But if O’Malley can keep it off the floor – keep it at a distance and use his great striking, it could be an upset."

