"We have to make sure the agreement is right" - Aljamain Sterling clears air on next fight, T.J. Dillashaw and Henry Cejudo both contenders

Aljamain Sterling has addressed the news of his next title defense against either T.J. Dillashaw or Henry Cejudo.

The bantamweight champion is up for a title defense soon, but is unsure of who his next opponent will be. Heated trash-talk battles between Sterling and Dillashaw have hyped up fans to see the matchup some to fruition. A potential bout with former double-champ Henry Cejudo has also sparked the interest of many.

Today's headlines were doused with rumors of a fight taking place on September 10 between Sterling and Dillashaw.

Below is an announcement of the bout reported by ESPN MMA on Twitter:

First reported by MMA Junkie, and location is to be determined. A bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw is being targeted for UFC 279 on Sept. 10, sources confirmed with @marcraimondi First reported by MMA Junkie, and location is to be determined. A bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw is being targeted for UFC 279 on Sept. 10, sources confirmed with @marcraimondi.First reported by MMA Junkie, and location is to be determined. https://t.co/HBNACRzwD3

However, Sterling has confirmed that as of now there will be no fight between him and Dillashaw or his other major prospect Henry Cejudo. As far as he is concerned, no contractual agreements have been signed and there has been no discussion with his management team.

Here's what Sterling said on his YouTube channel FunkMasterMMA:

"There is no fight until there's ink on paper. And as of right now, my contract is exactly the same."

When it comes to who he fights next, both Dillashaw and Cejudo are what the fans want to see. However, until the proper precedings are dealt with, he will remain on vacation while focusing on his training.

Sterling also added:

"I'm here to chase history, I'm here to make money, and they're all big name fights, but we have to make sure the agreement is right."

Watch Aljamain Sterling explain why a fight has yet to be made in the video below:

Fans agree that Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw is the next fight to make

"This fight intrigues me, a ton. It’s a big opportunity for Dillashaw and a chance for Sterling to put a big stamp on the title reign."

Social media was buzzing with recent news of a bout between UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw taking place on September 10. Although Sterling has confirmed there is yet to be a contract signed for the bout, he is onboard with the matchup.

According to one of his recent Instagram polls, fans have voted for Dillashaw to fight next for the belt.

Sterling is currently on a seven-fight undefeated streak, and many believe Dillashaw makes for a formidable challenger. Back in 2014, T.J. Dillashaw defeated Renan Barao, who was on a 32-fight win streak, for the bantamweight belt.

Both fighters have a lot to gain in the matchup. Both victories Sterling had against Petr Yan were met with questions and negativity, so a major win would solidify his place on the throne.

As for Dillashaw, he has the chance for redemption and to possibly seize another title reign. Either way, if the rumors become true, the bantamweight division will be on full display in the octagon.

