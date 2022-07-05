Aljamain Sterling gives Sean O'Malley props but expresses doubt about 'Sugar' against top competition

Aljamain Sterling recently acknowledged Sean O'Malley's excellent striking acumen. However, 'Funkmaster' doubts how 'Sugar' will fare against elite competition.

The bantamweight champ noted that both times O'Malley was pitted against a top-10 ranked opponent, something untoward happened. Sterling recently wrote on Twitter in response to a fan:

"Sean is tough. No doubt about that. But the 2 times he’s fought Top 10 guys, some s**t happens. He got KO’d and then he took home some eyeballs. But his stand up game is there when not raking eyes out."

A highly anticipated bantamweight clash between O'Malley and Pedro Munhoz met with an anticlimactic ending at UFC 276. 'The Young Punisher' was leading on two scorecards when an unintentional eye-poke from 'Sugar' rendered him unable to continue. O'Malley later questioned the legitimacy of Munhoz's injury and insisted that the Brazilian was seeking a way out.

Prior to this, the only top-ranked fighter O'Malley came across was Marlon 'Chito' Vera, back in 2015. 'Sugar' suffered a first-round TKO loss after his leg was compromised due to a freak injury. The bantamweight superstar continues to be dismissive of the loss, claiming to have unluckily damaged his peroneal nerve.

When Aljamian Sterling praised Sean O'Malley's analytical skills

Sean O'Malley holds an almost perfect 15-1 record, only marred by his loss to Marlon Vera. While he might be a few steps away from making a gold bid, Aljamain Sterling is keeping a close eye on the bantamweight prospect.

During a recent appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience, Sterling lauded O'Malley's analytical skills. While 'Sugar' may not be using the best vocabulary, the bantamweight champ was impressed with his honesty. 'Funkmaster' recently told Rogan of O'Malley:

“Honestly, if I’m being honest, that guy’s really f******* good. I like his honesty and the way he breaks down fights and analyzes it kind of reminds me of myself except he’s a little bit more brash about it. He’s like ‘Frankie [Edgar] was winning that entire fight with ‘Chito’ [Vera], he was winning 13 minutes of the fight until he got caught with the front kick.’

Very accurate. ‘Chito’ was losing that fight. The way he breaks down fights, he’s a good analyst and honest about what he’s looking at. His terminology may not always be the best to describe it but he knows what he’s talking about.”

Catch the full JRE episode featuring Aljamain Sterling below:

