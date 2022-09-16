"It should be okay to have a discussion"- Aljamain Sterling gives his take on "scary times ahead" in light of Andrew Tate ban

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling came to the defense of controversial content creator Andrew Tate.

As far as Sterling is concerned, Tate's social media ban is undeserved. Tate was banished from Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok due to his "offensive" opinions, especially on how men should relate to women.

However, Sterling believes that Tate has the right to express his opinions and that people should be given the choice of whether or not they want to listen to him. In a video uploaded to his personal YouTube channel, 'Funk Master' said:

"All I do is give an opinion on what I think. I could be completely wrong and that's okay. I'm okay with that. But it should be okay to have a discussion. So to completely censor a guy, who's saying something and it's being taken out of context because people are splicing out these small little tidbits...

Same thing with Joe Rogan, the way they tried to cancel him because of things that he said over 10 years ago. It's like you take a mash-up of things that weren't really wrong back then, even though it was wrong, but things that people weren't all butt-hurt about."

Sterling then expressed his dismay over the PC (politically correct) culture, saying that trying not to offend people today is like walking on eggshells. The UFC champ added that he's perplexed with the decision to ban Tate while terrorist groups are still allowed on Twitter.

"I just think when you try to deplatform somebody and take away their entire livelihood because you do not agree with what they're saying, when you still have like terrorist groups and stuff like that are allowed to have freaking Twitter and say stuff..." Sterling added. "That doesn't make any sense! You're worried about this guy?" said Aljamain Sterling.

It's important to note, however, that Sterling's claims are not accurate according to Twitter's guidelines. The social media platform stated that it removes "any accounts maintained by individual perpetrators of terrorist, violent extremist, or mass violent attacks..."

Aljamain Sterling poised to make UFC history

Aljamain Sterling is on the brink of becoming the record-holder for the longest win streak in the history of the UFC bantamweight division.

With seven consecutive wins under his belt, Sterling is one away from surpassing Renan Barao and Raphael Assuncao to claim the record for himself.

His chance to do so will come on October 22, when 'Funk Master' faces T.J. Dillashaw in a co-main event championship bout at UFC 280. The pay-per-view event will take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

