Aljamain Sterling issues tongue-in-cheek reaction after 'friends' Vicente Luque vs. Ian Garry fight announcement

Aljamain Sterling playfully responded to the news of the Vicente Luque vs. Ian Garry fight announcement.

Kill Cliff FC teammates Luque and Garry are slated to square off in a welterweight showdown at UFC 296. The last PPV event of 2023 will take place on December 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Expand Tweet

The undefeated Irishman recently secured a clear-cut unanimous decision victory over Neil Magny at UFC 292. Meanwhile, 'The Silent Assassin' made his return following a year-long absence due to a brain hemorrhage suffered during a TKO loss to Geoff Neal in August 2022. Luque's most recent triumph came just last month when he defeated former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos via unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 78.

A well-known MMA analyst, known as 'The Weasle,' recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his admiration for Garry and Luque for agreeing to face each other in a bout, despite being teammates and friends.

However, former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling had a different perspective. 'Funk Master' responded with a humorous remark about the welterweight opponents being friends:

"Friends lol 😆"

Check out the posts below:

Expand Tweet

Aljamain Sterling finds comfort in aftermath of title loss to Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling relinquished his bantamweight title to Sean O'Malley in the main event of UFC 292 last month. Recently, 'Funk Master' candidly shared that he experienced a feeling of relief after his knockout defeat to O'Malley.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Sterling discussed the pressure that comes with being a champion, particularly the constant focus on the next opponent and training camps. He noted that he felt a significant mental burden lifted from his shoulders:

"I don't gotta do training camp, I don't gotta cut weight, I don't watch my diet, I can just live. I could travel, I don't gotta think about the next guy. I literally don't even know who my next opponent could possibly be and I don't have to think about any of that or worry about it any time soon and that's a relief, man."

Check out Sterling's comments below:

Expand Tweet