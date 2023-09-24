"Sanford vs. Sanford is crazy" - Dana White announces Ian Garry vs. Vicente Luque at UFC 296, fans react

Ian Garry will make a fourth and final appearance in 2023 against Vicente Luque at UFC 296 in December to close out the most active year of the his MMA career.

UFC president Dana White went online earlier today to announce the welterweight banger, and said the following:

"I got another one for ya, Vicente Luque vs. Ian Garry, No.10 versus No.11 in the welterweight division. This card is stacked, it is bada**."

The welterweight clash will join a host of incredible matchups on the UFC 296 card, including Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington in the main event and Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval in the co-main event.

Ian Garry will hope to make it three finishes from four wins this year when he steps into the octagon to take on Vicente Luque.

'The Future' defeated Song Kenan and Daniel Rodriguez via finish earlier this year before his recent unanimous decision win over Neil Magny at UFC 292.

The clash between Garry and Luque has fans excited, but one fan couldn't help but notice that the UFC had matched up two Kill Cliff FC (formerly Sanford MMA) teammates against each other.

"Sanford vs. Sanford is crazy"

See other reactions below:

"Am I mistaken or are they teammates?"

"Yuuup I need this"

"Luque has plot armour he gets it done"

"Omg mmm! Dana is on fire!"

"Don't they fight at the same gym?"

"Garry by split decision, good fight tho"

"My lord"

"I just hope the fights stay on this card"

"Rip to the hype train"

Ian Garry backs Leon Edwards to end Colby Covington once and for all at UFC 296

Leon Edwards and Colby Covington are set to do battle over five rounds in the main event of UFC 296 in December to determine the welterweight champion.

It will be Covington's third undisputed title fight, with his previous two opportunities ending in failure, as he was defeated by Kamaru Usman via TKO and then via decision.

Following the announcement of Edwards vs. Covington, 'Rocky' took to Instagram to share that he planned on finishing the career of 'Chaos' come fight night. He wrote:

"December 16th I put the final nail in this man coffin #headshotdead"

Ian Garry doesn't appear to be fond of Colby Covington, as 'The Future' took to the comments section of Edwards' post to share the following message:

"Amen to that bro"

