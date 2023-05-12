Aljamain Sterling appears to be enjoying life following his victory over Henry Cejudo at UFC 288.

The 'Funk Master' is regarded as one of the biggest bantamweights in the division. Sterling has openly admitted that making the 135 pound limit has become increasingly challenging.

But following his historic victory over Cejudo, Aljamain Sterling recorded parts of his celebrations alongside his team on video. The bantamweight champion also revealed how much weight he has gained since UFC 288, and made a joke while referencing Paddy 'The Fatty' Pimblett.

The 'Funk Master' revealed that he currently weighs 169 pounds in a recent YouTube video, and said this:

"So I'm a little heavy, and by a little I mean a lot... Now I'm gonna do a little dehydration [in the sauna] to try and get some of that excess bloating in my body out. Sweating good now. We are sweating good. I am Funky The Fatty, or Chunky The Funky, or Funky Chunky The Baddy Patty. Chunky Funky Baddy Patty Fatty Paddy. Okay that was bad, that was corny funny..."

Watch the video below from 4:30:

Aljamain Sterling was warned by Sean O'Malley not to put too much weight on following UFC 288, as the pair are likely to fight in August. The 'Funk Master' has expressed his desire to push the date back, but O'Malley's last fight took place in October 2022, and 'Sugar' will be chomping to get back into the octagon.

Sean O'Malley shares his thoughts on in-cage face-off with Aljamain Sterling

Sean O'Malley was in attendance at UFC 288 last week. Following Aljamain Sterling's victory over Henry Cejudo in the main event, 'Sugar' was brought into the octagon for a face-off.

The pair appear likely to face one another next, and O'Malley has now shared his thoughts on the face-off with Sterling during an interview with MMA journalist The Schmo.

'Sugar' stated that Sterling didn't seem "as big" in person as he did on screen, and said this:

"I thought, you know this dude's not as big as he looks on TV. I've seen him in person at the [UFC Performance Institute] and stuff with clothes on, the dude is shredded, don't get me wrong. But he's just not as big as he looks."

Watch the video below from 1:00 onwards:

