"I enjoy being fat" - Paddy Pimblett reacts to people being shocked at his weight gain between fights

Paddy Pimblett has reacted to the criticism he's been getting for gaining weight in between his fights. 'The Baddy' made his UFC debut by knocking out Brazilian fighter Luigi Vendramini in the first round of their bout at UFC Fight Night 191.

In the most recent episode of his podcast Chattin Pony with Paddy The Baddy, Pimblett hilariously responded to his critics for calling him fat. He said:

"Everyone keeps commenting s*** like Paddy the fatty and I'm like yeah, I enjoy being fat. I do, I'd rather be fat and happy than ripped and miserable 24/7... but, lad, like I'm saying these people that are in shape just 24/7 all year around. Like lad go and enjoy your life, you don't enjoy that. Stop going on like you enjoy living that lifestyle because you're dying for a cookie though."

Watch Paddy Pimblett's reaction to people trolling him for being fat below:

The 26-year-old rising sensation has significantly gained weight just a month after making his successful UFC debut.

Pimblett has never shied away from revealing his love for fast food. He has previously admitted that whenever he isn't training, he indulges in nearly all types of cuisine and has a large appetite for desserts.

MMA fans have been taking a dig at him through social media ever since he started gaining weight. However, the Liverpudlian hasn't taken any offense and always responds to them in his own comedic fashion.

Paddy Pimblett - The rising sensation in the UFC

Paddy Pimblett is a fan-favorite because he's more than just a UFC fighter, he's a true entertainer and a strong opponent inside the octagon.

Every single time he goes inside the Octagon, Pimblett puts on a show for each of us. 'The Baddy' is definitely a hot commodity in the lightweight division right now as he gets us all tuned in to watch his fights.

If the Englishman goes on to prove his critics wrong by displaying impressive performances in his future fights, then he isn't far away from becoming a superstar in this sport of MMA.

