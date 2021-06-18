"I can't wait to shut him up" - Aljamain Sterling questions Petr Yan and looks at November rematch date

Aljamain Sterling has called Petr Yan out for not being able to finish him in their UFC 259 battle earlier this year.

As we all know, the fight ended in controversy with an illegal knee by Yan, handing the belt to Sterling - even though he didn’t appear to know what planet he was on.

Since the incident, the two men have continued to trade shots, with this tweet from Sterling serving as further evidence of that.

It’s so simple yet ppl don’t get it. The guy keeps talking like he wasn’t the one that couldn’t finish a shell of myself.

I Felt like shit, and still he couldn’t figure out what to do. I can’t wait to shut him up. We’ll see who has the excuses in November. https://t.co/Rx3Zys4ZIV — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 18, 2021

When will Aljamain Sterling fight Petr Yan again?

On that night at the UFC APEX, Sterling and Yan went to war with the UFC bantamweight title on the line. Aljamain Sterling, the challenger, came forward with real intent in the early exchanges before slowing down later in the fight. By contrast, the defending champion Yan came on strong and even dropped Sterling with some tough shots.

With Aljamain Sterling currently recovering from surgery, nobody really knows when this bantamweight rematch will go down. Alas, if the champion himself is to be believed, the pair will square off in November.

If that does prove to be the case, then there’s every chance it’ll take place at Madison Square Garden, which tends to be the venue for the showpiece UFC PPV in November.

For now, all we can do is sit back and continue to watch these two gentlemen wage a verbal war before they touch gloves.

Aljamain Sterling is well aware of the task he has ahead of him, but whether he likes it or not, he is the current king of the bantamweights. He will aim to defend that status in any way, shape, or form, whereas Petr Yan will try to hunt him down like only he knows how.

From that description alone, we’re fascinated to see what happens between them later this year.

