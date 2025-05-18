  • home icon
  • Aljamain Sterling reacts to Patchy Mix’s UFC arrival and hints tension could build with Merab Dvalishvili

Aljamain Sterling reacts to Patchy Mix’s UFC arrival and hints tension could build with Merab Dvalishvili

Aljamain Sterling (left) reacts to Patchy Mix&rsquo;s (right) UFC signing, and how it could be a problem for Merab Dvalishvili (middle). [Images courtesy: Getty Images, @patchymix on Instagram]
Aljamain Sterling has reacted to former Bellator bantamweight kingpin Patchy Mix’s UFC signing. Mix, who was recently released from PFL, has joined the UFC and will replace Marlon Vera and fight Mario Bautista at UFC 316.

Mix and UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili have trained together and hold high regard for each other. Meanwhile, Dvalishvili's longtime friend, Sterling, has also trained with 'No Love.' 'The Machine' is slated to defend his bantamweight crown against Sean O'Malley at UFC 316.

Given that Mix and Dvalishvili both win their upcoming fights, a matchup between the two appears likely. Sterling, who refused to fight 'The Machine' when the two were at the top of the bantamweight division, is now interested to see how things play out between the Georgian and 'No Love.'

'Funk Master' tweeted:

"With this Patchy Mix interview, it’ll be interesting to see how things go from here. Merab and I have both trained with him a bunch. All interesting to see how things change. Obviously Mix has goals. That’s not overlooked."

Check out Aljamain Sterling's comment below:

What interview is Aljamain Sterling referring to in the above tweet?

In the above tweet, Aljamain Sterling is referring to Patchy Mix’s most recent UFC interview after signing with the promotion. During the sit-down, Mix revealed that he and Merab Dvalishvili had discussed Mix’s potential arrival in the UFC, and if he and 'The Machine' ever fight, it will be "just business."

Mix said this to reporters backstage at UFC Fight Night 256.

"Just business. A couple of months ago, we had been in the gym and I had seen him. I told him, ‘I don’t know what’s going to happen with my PFL deal, and I wanna be a man to you and tell you I may come over there’. Me being a three-time champion and demolishing everybody that I’ve fought in the past few years, I knew I’d get a push towards the top of the division."
He added:

"I told him, as a man, that I could be potentially coming over here, and that if we did fight, I hope it could be for a title down the line."

Check out Patchy Mix's comment below (6:14):

