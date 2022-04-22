Aljamain Sterling reveals he challenged Floyd Mayweather to fight when boxer tried to hit on his fiance

Aljamain Sterling was close to putting himself in an impromptu matchup against Floyd Mayweather when the boxer allegedly tried to hit on his fiance.

During the most recent edition of the Spinning Backfist podcast, the current UFC bantamweight champion recalled a time when Mayweather supposedly tried to hit on his fiance. The entire situation took place at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, with the boxer sending over his associates with an invitation for both to join him.

‘Funk Master’ said:

“He [Mayweather] send over his minions to pick her [Cruz] up. This is back like in 2016, I think. It was definitely after Weidman fought Vitor Belfort. I was still undefeated at the time. So he sent over a girl. No, I think he sent over a guy first. Told us like, 'Yeah we both come down.' Man, I’m not stupid like that. Like we come over you guys will try to take her off and try to push me back. And then I’m gonna feel like 'Nah I’ve gotta create a scene' cause you ain’t gonna punk me like that.”

Apparently, ‘Money’ didn't want to give up, so he sent over more of his associates. Sterling wanted nothing to do with that and issued a challenge to Mayweather to find out which sport is better - boxing or MMA:

“And he left, came back with a girl and girl’s like 'Yeah. No, really, he said you guys both can come down.' And I was like, 'listen, I know how this scene, this movie goes. You can tell Floyd he’s undefeated in boxing and I’m undefeated in MMA. If he wants to figure out what’s the better sport, we can find out today.'”

Sterling ended the story by stating that he believed the challenge didn’t reach Mayweather.

Watch Aljamain Sterling talk about him challenging Floyd Mayweather in the video below:

Aljamain Sterling on who he should fight next

Weeks after defeating Petr Yan via split decision at UFC 273, Sterling is already targeting his next opponent.

According to the UFC bantamweight champion, there are three potential challengers who have all held UFC gold in the past - former featherweight champion Jose Aldo and former bantamweight titleholders Henry Cejudo and T.J. Dillashaw. Sterling is most interested in fighting Dillashaw.

Aljamain Sterling believes that the former two-time 135-pound champion is one of the most accomplished fighters in the division, which is what excites him about this potential matchup.

During a recent appearance on ESPN MMA's DC & RC, Aljamain Sterling said:

"I do think if there was a three-headed horse between him, Jose Aldo and Henry Cejudo, I think T.J. is probably the fight that I would be more enticed by in the sense of what he has accomplished in the bantamweight division. So, for me, I think that's the fight that I want, [the] people want to see that fight. I mean, his performances haven't looked too great as of late, so I kind of want to ask him what's it like to, you know, be on the sauce and coming off of it."

Sterling was alluding to Dillashaw's two-year suspension for EPO in the aftermath of his fight against Henry Cejudo.

Watch Sterling talk about a potential fight against T.J. Dillashaw at 08:24 of the video below:

