Marcus McGhee had an auspicious start to his UFC career as he stepped up on short notice to take on Journey Newson in a catchweight bout at UFC Vegas 72. Despite having just three days' notice, the Michigan native showed why he is a tough contender in the bantamweight division, submitting Newson in the second round with a rear-naked choke to secure the win.

'The Manic's' impressive performance earned him praise from fans and MMA personalities alike, who lauded his grit and determination in the octagon. Social media was abuzz with reactions to McGhee's debut win, with many applauding his quick thinking and execution of the submission.

Upcoming lightweight contender Terrance McKinney mentioned:

"Great debut by 'The Maniac'."

Twitter user @DropZone211 is now a fan of Marcus McGhee:

"After that fight I’m a fan."

Another user @fow_chee remarked:

"Well spoken young man! Godspeed going forward!"

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling was awe-struck by McGhee's striking skills as he stated:

"McGhee is legit af with that striking."

Social media user @1malcomjjohnson remarked:

"Like some joint pliers from lowes grip tight."

Another prominent MMA personality to congratulate the debutant was Sean O'Malley, who demanded a $50k 'Performance of the Night' bonus:

"50k plzzzz."

What was Marcus McGhee's record prior to his UFC debut?

The UFC Vegas 72 event experienced an unexpected turn of events when Brian Kelleher withdrew from his scheduled bout, but Michigan native Marcus McGhee seized the opportunity to make his debut on just three days' notice against Journey Newson in a catchweight bout. McGhee, who had a 6-1 professional record, has already impressed in several fights for the Legacy Fighting Alliance and demonstrated his exceptional skills once again.

In a stunning showing of his grappling prowess, Marcus McGhee submitted Newson in the second round with a well-executed rear-naked choke, leaving spectators and MMA enthusiasts alike in awe.

'The Maniac's' impressive record speaks volumes about his knockout power and striking ability, with all six of his victories coming by way of knockout or technical knockout. McGhee has demonstrated that he is a force to be reckoned with in the bantamweight division, and his victory at UFC Vegas 72 is sure to propel him further into his MMA career.

