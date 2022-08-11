"They decided to put me on the card this year, maybe as a punishment" - Aljamain Sterling speculates on why his title fight was added to UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi

Aljamain Sterling will return to defend his bantamweight title for the second time against T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. Originally, reports had Sterling and Dillashaw fighting at UFC 279 in Las Vegas, but something changed and that card is now headlined by a non-title fight between Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev.

In a new interview with The MMA Hour, Sterling was asked about the switch and said he suspects the move may have been done as 'punishment.' He said:

"Allegedly I was supposed to be on that [UFC 279] card, so I don't know what actually happened with that. The small details that might have changed it, I know that they need to bring two title fights to Abu Dhabi every year or something like that, what I hear. So maybe because I didn't fight there last year they decide to put me on that card this year, maybe as a punishment? I don't know. But I'm actually excited to go. This'll be my first time fighting overseas, so I'm looking forward to it. And they don't charge taxes. What's better than that?"

Aljamain Sterling has been outspoken on his YouTube channel regarding things like fighter pay and treatment, two topics that UFC executives often aren't happy hearing criticisms about. Most recently, Sterling said he was unwilling to sign a bout agreement to fight Dillashaw until the UFC gave him a pay bump.

Watch Aljamain Sterling discuss his upcoming title fight at UFC 280 below:

Aljamain Sterling admits he feels like a "red-headed stepchild" with some UFC officials

Aljamain Sterling won the UFC bantamweight belt in ignoble fashion after Petr Yan was disqualified in their first title fight over an illegal knee. Since then he experienced extensive negative abuse from fans, and still feels like perhaps certain UFC bosses aren't too happy with him as their 135-pound champion.

During the latest episode of The MMA Hour, Sterling said:

"Sometimes I feel like, for lack of a better terms, the cliche, the red-headed stepchild. Sometimes I do. It's not with everybody in the UFC. It's certain people that probably matter the most? So it's not always the best feeling to be on that side. But I roll with the punches, I'm gonna do me no matter what. But I just don't feel like I get the push some others do. Or maybe I'm just in my own head."

'The Funkmaster' may be his own worst enemy by regularly discussing his issues with UFC pay and perceived mistreatment. Recently he tried to lighten the mood a little by inviting Dana White on a night out, writing:

"@danawhite Hey Unk! You know if we went out together, we’d actually have a great time, right? I’ll treat. Night out on me, which technically is out on you. We can vlog it- “FULL SEND” style!"

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA @danawhite Hey Unk! You know if we went out together, we’d actually have a great time, right? I’ll treat. Night out on me, which technically is out on you 🥳 We can vlog it- “FULL SEND” style! .@danawhite Hey Unk! You know if we went out together, we’d actually have a great time, right? I’ll treat. Night out on me, which technically is out on you 🥳 We can vlog it- “FULL SEND” style!

As of this article, Sterling and White have yet to spend a night out together on the town.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ryan Harkness