Aljamain Sterling weighs in on if Conor McGregor should get the “N-word pass” after viral post slamming Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor went completely off the rails in a scathing post about former opponent Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Irishman's post was filled with racial slurs and derogatory comments about 'The Eagle', and many fans believe that this is only the beginning for 'The Notorious'.

But McGregor's use of the "n-word" has caught the attention of fans above all else. Former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has now shared his thoughts on the debate surrounding whether or not the Irishman should get the "n-word pass."

In a since-deleted post on X, the former two-division UFC champion wrote this:

"15 minutes I done Aldo 15 seconds. Show yo wife n****. Show yo kids n****. Cousin f**kin motherf***in hidin motherf***er. Show us you and your cousins kids together because we have kids here in Ireland that wanna smoke them in competition. Are they competing or what..."

'Funk Master' came across @DovySimuMMA's post, asking if McGregor should receive the "n-word pass." Sterling said this:

"No. Some real crazy work there."

Catch Aljamain Sterling discuss Conor McGregor's post below:

The beef between McGregor and Nurmagomedov does not appear to have simmered at all since their clash at UFC 229 in 2018.

Paul Hughes reflects on Conor McGregor's post targeting his Northern Irish heritage

Paul Hughes' clash with Usman Nurmagomedov at PFL Dubai was labeled as Ireland vs. Dagestan 2, with comparisons to Conor McGregor's clash with Khabib Nurmagomedov being made by many fans.

Prior to the bout, 'The Eagle' stated that the quality of fighters from Ireland paled in comparison to the fighters produced by Dagestan.

The comments re-ignited the rivalry between the two countries. But following Nurmagomedov's win over Hughes, the former UFC lightweight champion shared his thanks with the Irish public for supporting Palestine, stating that there was nothing but respect between the two countries.

'Big News' was captured telling Nurmagomedov that he was "his own man," a statement welcomed by 'The Eagle. But Hughes' comments irked McGregor, who took aim at the PFL fighter's Northern Irish heritage.

A brutal civil war unfolded in Ireland and Northern Ireland from 1968 until 1998 called 'The Troubles,' and McGregor's dig at Hughes was an attempt to reach into the past and shake things up.

The 27-year appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show several days later and replied with this:

"I wasn't offended at all. A lot of people in Ireland, especially in the North of Ireland, couldn't be any more deeply offended by the things he said. I'm not actually offended... I don't hold weight to his opinion."

Check out Paul Hughes discussing Conor McGregor below (18:50):

