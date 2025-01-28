Daniel Cormier reveals Dana White's compensation for containing UFC 229 brawls before "crazy trouble" ensued: "We are going to have a riot"

Dana White was horrified by the aftermath of UFC 229, describing the situation as something that "shouldn't have happened." Chaos erupted following Khabib Nurmagomedov's dominant victory over Conor McGregor, as the Russian vaulted over the cage to confront his rival's team, sparking a massive brawl.

In the aftermath, Daniel Cormier, seated in the front row with his family, played a crucial role in defusing the situation. Cormier described how he initially leapt over the octagon to fight but later helped to stop the escalating confrontation.

According to Cormier, White personally refunded Cormier's $10,000 ticket cost, acknowledging that without his intervention, the situation could have spiralled further out of control. As security and police struggled to contain the chaos, Cormier was able to calm Nurmagomedov down and escorted him out of the octagon.

Speaking about his involvement in containing the brawl and White's reward during a recent episode of ESPN MMA's Good Guy/ Bad Guy, Cormier said:

"I was in the building sitting in the front row with my family. I bought tickets for me, my wife, and my two kids... $10,000 tickets to sit next to the octagon. When the fight [brawl] happens, I jump over the octagon to go fight and them immediately catch my head that I have to stop these guys... I start stopping the fight, I calm Khabib down, I get him to leave the octagon, Dana refunds me all my money. [White] goes, 'Hey man, without you we would've been in some crazy trouble. Could you please get him out of the octagon?”

Cormier added:

"Khabib wanted his belt but Dana goes,' If we put this belt on this man in here right now we are going to have a riot. Could you get him out of here?"

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (24:30):

Dana White's alleged reason behind blocking Conor McGregor's potential boxing fight against Logan Paul

Dana White reportedly blocked a $500 million exhibition boxing bout between Conor McGregor and Logan Paul.

According to a report by Daily Mail, White’s refusal stems from his longstanding feud with Jake, whom he believes has turned boxing into a joke. The source claims that White’s “hatred” for Jake is so strong that he is unwilling to let the Paul brothers profit from the potential blockbuster fight.

According to the report:

"He would have potentially considered it to be done if it wasn't Logan, but Dana's hate for Jake is the fuel that was needed to instantly say no. Dana doesn't want the Paul brothers to benefit financially ever if it takes away from his own bottom line.The feud runs deep and will remain petty. It will be a cold day in hell before Dana and the Paul brothers are on the same page." [H/t: Daily Mail]

