Aljamain Sterling's alarming pre-UFC 300 health condition after "non-stop" drinking earns fan backlash - "Drug addict"

Aljamain Sterling vs. Calvin Kattar is set to be one of several blockbuster matchups for UFC 300. Unfortunately, Sterling's excessive drinking and smoking since losing his title to Sean O'Malley has damaged his lungs severely, which the former champion recently confessed to on his YouTube channel.

"Those eight to nine weeks of drinking every single day and hookah non-stop, staying up late at night, it definitely took a toll on my lungs. So I still feel like I'm battling back from and trying to gain all that."

Check out Aljamain Sterling opening up about the impact (24:34) of his alcohol consumption and smoking in the clip below:

Sterling's revelation, which was also mentioned in an MMA Junkie tweet, drew widespread condemnation from fans on the social media app. One comment even went as far as stating that Henry Cejudo and Petr Yan lost to a fighter that a fan claimed suffers from substance abuse issues.

"Yan and Cejudo really got slapped up by a drug addict."

Here are other reactions:

"Another excuse for his loss against Calvin Kattar from this *insert cockroach emoji*"

"Excuses already??"

"WHAT A DONUT"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Aljamain Sterling's revelation

Sterling's bout with Kattar will mark the former bantamweight titleholder's featherweight debut and his first fight since losing to O'Malley via second-round TKO.

Aljamain Sterling's last win

Aljamain Sterling recently reigned over the UFC bantamweight division, having beaten several fighters to score the record number of title defenses in the weight class. His final win took place at UFC 288, when 'Funk Master' defeated former titleholder Henry Cejudo via split-decision.

The bout was notable for its competitive wrestling exchanges and the controversial nature of its outcome, with Cejudo arguing that he had done enough to emerge victorious. The win marks Sterling's most recent win, as he subsequently lost his final bantamweight title bout to Sean O'Malley.

Now, Sterling is set to debut at featherweight at UFC 300, where he hopes to rebound from his first loss since 2017.