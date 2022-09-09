“All the fighters who want to fight with me” - Chingiz Allazov will welcome any challenger if he is champion

Chingiz Allazov hasn't experienced winning ONE gold as yet, but he’s already issuing an open challenge to would-be contenders if he beats Superbon Singha Mawynn for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

The two striking savants will meet at ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III on September 30, US primetime, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. It will be ONE Championship’s second event that will be broadcast live on the streaming platform.

Allazov, the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Champion, said in an interview with ONE Championship that he’s ready to defend the belt against anyone in his stacked division if he claims the world title from Superbon.

While looking at his potential matchups, ‘Chinga’ said that he's completely focused on preparing for his fight against Superbon.

Chingiz Allazov said:

“Now I have the fight with Superbon, and Inshallah, I will take the belt. I will go to fight and I will go to victory. After that fight, maybe I will fight [Marat] Grigorian, [Giorgio] Petrosyan – all the fighters who want to fight with me.”

He added that if he looks past Superbon for even a second, then he’ll be in a world of trouble against the Thai superstar.

“Now, my concentration is 100 percent on the fight. If he doesn’t have the same focus, then I will kill him. The same for me, if I don’t have focus, then I will have a problem.”

Allazov is riding a three-fight winning streak in ONE Championship, with his latest conquest being a dominant unanimous decision win over Thai phenom Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in the Grand Prix final at ONE X this past March.

The 29-year-old striker also holds two knockout wins in the organization, both of which were in the first round, against Samy Sana and Jo Nattawut.

Chingiz Allazov believes he’s a better boxer than Superbon

Superbon etched his name in combat sports history when he knocked out Giorgio Petrosyan in October 2021. Petrosyan is considered to be the greatest kickboxer of all time.

Chingiz Allazov, however, is confident that he’ll be able to impose his will on Superbon, especially in their boxing.

In the same ONE Championship interview, Chingiz Allazov claimed that he has a superior boxing game than the world champion, which would ultimately prove to be the difference-maker in their fight.

“[Superbon] has good kicks, I have the same good kicks. He has good boxing, but I have two-to-three times better boxing than him, and more power than him. In this sport, it comes down to who is clever, who is more powerful, who has more timing, and who has a good game plan.”

