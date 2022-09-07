Watch: Chingiz Allazov shows off reflexes in tennis ball punching drill

Azerbaijan-Belarusian fighter Chingiz Allazov is getting into peak physical form for his shot at the king of kickboxing. 'Chinga' is set to face Superbon Singha Mawynn for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship at ONE on Prime Video 2 on September 30.

Allazov posted a training video on Instagram which was shared by ONE Championship:

"Chingiz Allazov is on point 💯 The ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Champion challenges divisional king Superbon Singha Mawynn for the gold on September 30 at ONE on Prime Video 2!"

The short clip shows the 29-year-old athlete bouncing a tennis ball, shadowboxing a combination, and catching the ball with his other hand. The drill is seemingly meant to improve timing, speed, and precision.

'Chinga' will need all those skills as he heads into battle against a top pound-for-pound ranked kickboxer in Superbon later this month. Allazov is fresh off his three consecutive victories to earn the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship.

Chingiz Allazov looking to stop Superbon

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon has looked unstoppable in his past few fights. In consecutive bouts, he has vanquished impressive opponents such as Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Giorgio Petrosyan, and Marat Grigorian.

Allazov will have his work cut out for him in the September 30 fight. However, in an interview with ONE, he sounded like he had a plan ready:

“My last two or three fights, I have said I have a surprise for my opponents. My last fight with Sitthichai, I said, ‘I have a surprise for him. I am not the same fighter I was before with him. I am another Chingiz Allazov.’ Now, we have a good plan for Superbon."

Allazov is looking to capture ONE gold and then begin building his legacy. After the Superbon fight, Allazov said he wants to face all-time great Giorgio 'The Doctor' Petrosyan next:

“Now I have the fight with Superbon, and Inshallah, I will take the belt. I will go to fight and I will go to victory. After that fight, maybe I will fight Grigorian, Petrosyan – all the fighters who want to fight with me."

Allazov and Superbon are set to have an exciting kickboxing showdown at ONE on Prime Video 2. Both these fighters are known for their expertise in the striking arts and possess incredible knockout power.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship to take out Samy Sana and advance to the World Grand Prix semifinals! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship 39 SECONDS ⏱ is all it took for Chingiz Allazovto take out Samy Sana and advance to the World Grand Prix semifinals! #ONEFirstStrike 39 SECONDS ⏱ is all it took for Chingiz Allazov 🇦🇿🇧🇾 to take out Samy Sana and advance to the World Grand Prix semifinals! #ONEFirstStrike #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/ldBpNxUMja

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak