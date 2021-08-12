"All the greats are bald" - Alexander Volkanovski hilariously compares himself to The Rock, Vin Diesel and other bald celebrities

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski posted a hilarious tweet drawing similarities between himself and celebrities Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Vin Diesel, Bruce Willis, Mike Tyson, Jason Statham and Kelly Slater.

All the GREATS are bald!!

'The Great' Alexander Volkanovksi'posted a collage comprising pictures of the celebrities mentioned above and himself, claiming "All the GREATS are bald!!"

Volkanovski recently made the decision to sport a new bald look. Ironically, his upcoming opponent Brian Ortega welcomed him to 'the club,' having sported a similar look in the past.

Welcome to the club

Safe to say, Alexander Volkanovski is extremely happy with his new look and the association it brings along with it.

When is the fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega?

Alexander Volkanovski will defend the featherweight strap against Brian Ortega at UFC 266 on September 25, 2021. The featherweight title fight will headline the card, while Valentina Shevchenko will defend her flyweight title against Lauren Murphy in the co-main event.

UFC 266 will also mark the return of Nick Diaz. He will take on Robbie Lawler in a rematch seventeen years in the making. The first time they fought, Nick Diaz defeated 'Ruthless' via second-round KO at UFC 47.

Other fights confirmed for UFC 266 include a heavyweight banger between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Curtis Blaydes and a women's flyweight bout featuring Jessica Andrade and Cynthia Calvillo.

The featherweight title bout will mark Alexander Volkanovski's second title defense.

The rivalry between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega has become intense

Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega were the coaches for The Ultimate Fighter's comeback season, TUF 29. Inevitably, the reality show paved the way for some heat amongst fighters, including the coaches.

In fact, Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega often argue on the show.

Watch one of these instances below:

Alexander Volkanovski said to Brian Ortega:

"You thought you were the man, you thought you were the man when you were winning and now things aren't going [well] and you're trying to play it all cool so I don't rub it in."

Brian Ortega retaliated with remarks of his own. The fighters carried on exchanging verbal jabs, clearly indicating a certain level of animosity.

"@BryanBattle10 he's full of surprises that bloke, he's unreal."@AlexVolkanovski talks about Bryan Battle defeating Andre Petroski and earning a spot in the #ReturnOfTUF finals.



Recap The Whole Episode ⤵️: — UFC News (@UFCNews) August 7, 2021

