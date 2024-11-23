"All my homies love Chama" - Fans react as Alex Pereira does the 'Girls Never Die' challenge with K-pop girl group tripleS

Alex Pereira appears to be enjoying his time in South Korea, frequently sharing moments from his trip on social media.

Pereira last stepped into the octagon against Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307, where he secured a fourth-round KO/TKO victory. After the event, Pereira revealed he had sustained multiple injuries ahead of the fight and announced a break from the competition.

Recently, a user shared a video of reigning light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira dancing to the song Girls' Never Die alongside 'TripleS,' the K-pop girl group who originally performed the track.

Trending

The video quickly sparked reactions from MMA fans, who flooded the comments section with their thoughts on the unexpected collaboration.

Check the post below:

Expand Tweet

One fan questioned his reality after seeing this collaboration, writing:

“Tf is going on. I just woke up on the East coast. Am I dreaming?”

One fan commented:

“All my homies love Chama.”

Another user praised Pereira’s dancing moves, saying:

“Alex Pereira got moves.”

One user added:

“What the world needs right now is more Chama.”

Check out a compilation of some of the reactions below:

Fans react to Alex Pereira's dancing moves

Tom Aspinall names Alex Pereira among his top MMA fighters to watch

Alex Pereira made his UFC debut in 2021 against Andreas Michailidis. Over the last three years, he has become a two-division champion and arguably became the biggest current UFC star.

‘Poatan’ successfully defended his light heavyweight title thrice this year. With this impressive run, he cemented himself as a strong contender for Fighter of the Year.

It seems Tom Aspinall is also a fan of the Brazilian fighter. In a video uploaded to the interim heavyweight champion’s social media account, one fan asked Aspinall to name his favorite fighter to watch. The 31-year-old responded by saying:

"I mean, there's a lot. I'm a big MMA fan, obviously, as well as a fighter. I think Alex Pereira was one of my favorites just because he's so exciting, like, he brings the heat a lot of the time. Big Ilia Topuria fan. Big Alex Volkanovski fan. But yeah, I think probably them three are the three guys I like watching the most at the moment. Oh, of course Islam Makhachev as well. I absolutely love his style."

He continued:

"But to be honest, I watch any MMA, really. So, I'm a fan of everybody, but those are probably the top three or four guys I'm interested in watching."

Check out Tom Aspinall’s comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback