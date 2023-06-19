"All I did was talk about how durable he was" - UFC commentator Paul Felder angered by allegations of bias during Jared Cannonier vs. Marvin Vettori

Paul Felder is a retired UFC lightweight who once set the octagon alight with his all-action striking style. His fearless approach to mixed martial arts even earned him a TKO win over former divisional titleholder Charles Oliveira. However, 'The Irish Dragon' has since retired from active MMA competition.

Now, he makes his living in the commentary booth alongside the likes of Joe Rogan and Jon Anik. Paul Felder was recently on duty this past Saturday during Marvin Vettori's clash with Jared Cannonier.

Unfortunately, his commentary drew fan criticism, which in turn drew Felder's own ire as he defended himself.

Paul Felder @felderpaul 🏻 twitter.com/atway_akec/sta… Atway Akec @atway_akec @iStayWinning711 @felderpaul was shocking when calling that fight. I usually like Felder but his bias was so apparent and he was really annoying to listen to during this fight. Terrible calls from Felder. @iStayWinning711 @felderpaul was shocking when calling that fight. I usually like Felder but his bias was so apparent and he was really annoying to listen to during this fight. Terrible calls from Felder. this blows my mind. Jared is top 5 one of my fav fighters at present. Marvin is a guy who publicly called me out for being “biased” Now I’m riding his “nuts” 🙄All I did was talk about how durable he was and how I couldn’t believe he stayed in there. U can’t win. Killa 🦍 this blows my mind. Jared is top 5 one of my fav fighters at present. Marvin is a guy who publicly called me out for being “biased” Now I’m riding his “nuts” 🙄All I did was talk about how durable he was and how I couldn’t believe he stayed in there. U can’t win. Killa 🦍 👏🏻 twitter.com/atway_akec/sta…

One fan took to Twitter to accuse 'The Irish Dragon' of being biased, claiming that his commentary was favorable to Marvin Vettori. However, the former fighter countered the fan's accusation by clarifying that he was only pointing out how durable 'The Italian Dream' was for surviving the blows that he did.

He event went as far as reminding fans that the Italian middleweight once called him out. Furthermore, he described Jared Cannonier as one of his top five favorite fighters at the moment. Needless to say, Felder punctuated his tweet by stating that no matter what he says, he can't win over fans determined to criticize him.

The UFC commentary team has drawn criticism throughout the years, with Dominick Cruz's assertion that Conor McGregor absorbing ground and pound from Khabib Nurmagomedov was his attempt at tiring him out standing out.

What was Paul Felder's MMA career like?

At one point in time, Paul Felder was an undefeated lightweight who signed with the UFC amidst a tremendous amount of hype. He was the winner of 10 consecutive fights, seven of which were finishes. Unfortunately, his third fight into his UFC run handed him his first-ever loss.

Madnessmma @Madnessmma_ Paul Felder finished Charles Oliveira, three years ago today Paul Felder finished Charles Oliveira, three years ago today https://t.co/wdy4W84PsH

While 'The Irish Dragon' never captured UFC gold, he did have notable fights, including a TKO win over former lightweight king Charles Oliveira. His wars with Rafael dos Anjos and Dan Hooker are also notable. He even debuted at welterweight to face current bare-knuckle boxer Mike Perry.

While Felder ultimately lost the bout and quickly returned to lightweight, it highlighted his fearlessness as he was willing to fight anyone, anywhere, any time.

