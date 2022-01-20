"All I've heard about him in the training room is he trains hard, he shows up on time" - Eric Nicksick open to having Jake Paul train at his gym

Eric Nicksick has stated that he would have no qualms about allowing Jake Paul to train at his gym, Xtreme Couture.

Paul has made a name for himself in the world of combat sports by repeatedly calling out and fighting MMA fighters. He holds two boxing wins over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and a round-one knockout victory over Ben Askren.

Jake Paul v Tyron Woodley

Xtreme Couture head coach Nicksick is not fazed by Paul's means of self-promotion. He revealed that he has only heard good things about how the YouTube star conducts himself when in training camp.

During an interview on The Mystic Hour, Nicksick was asked if he would allow the unbeaten boxer to train at Xtreme Couture. He answered:

"One hundred percent [Jake Paul] could train at the gym. I would have no problem with him training at the gym whatsoever. If he came into the gym, let me back up, all I've heard about him in the training room is he trains hard, he shows up on time. He takes care of his training partners financially. He takes care of his training partners physically. He takes care of his coaching staff. So why would I not allow him to come in the gym?"

Who else trains with Eric Nicksick at Xtreme Couture?

Xtreme Couture is one of the best MMA gyms in the world, with numerous top fighters part of its stable. Most notable among them is UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, who moved to Xtreme Couture after parting ways with Fernand Lopez's MMA Factory in 2018.

Rising prospects Cheyanne Vlismas and Casey O'Neill also frequent the gym, as does breakout star Chris Curtis. Other notable names to train under Eric Nicksick at Xtreme Couture include Justin Jaynes, Dan Ige and Brad Tavares.

