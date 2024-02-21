“All ligaments left the chat” – Relive Mikey Musumeci’s first title defense in gnarly decimation of Gantumur Bayanduuren’s knee 

If you want to know what nightmare can unfold if you let a Jiujitsu master like Mikey Musumeci grab one of your legs, watch his 10-minute decimation of Gantumur Bayanduuren at ONE Fight Night 6 early last year.

The bout was for Mikey Musumeci's ONE flyweight submission grappling world title. It showcased a gruesome amount of popping and breaking around the area of Bayanduuren's leg - courtesy of a series of nasty leg locks by 'Darth Rigatoni'

ONE Championship posted a video of the frightening leglocks on Instagram with the caption

"Tap early, tap often 😵 Who do you want to see Mikey Musumeci face next? @mikeymusumeci⁠"

It still baffles us to this day how and why Bayanduuren refused to tap out to those leg locks. Fans are reacting in various ways in the comments section of the video:

Comments on the video

@producedbybrandon said what we all were thinking:

"Bro got his knee torn apart and never tapped🤧"

@sandrooliveira7204 was creative with his comment:

"All ligaments, left the chat....."

@halcyonavedan_bjj said it plainly:

"Ahhhhh that’s hard to watch"

Mikey Musumeci frequenting Thailand to learn Muay Thai

As if he's not one of the most dangerous men in the world already, Mikey Musumeci has been visiting Thailand a lot to train in Muay Thai with some of the best today.

'Darth Rigatoni' has been hanging out with the likes of Nong-O Hama, Superbon Kiatmoo9, and Rodtang Jitmuangnon for a few months now. Learning like a sponge from modern legends of the sport, Musumeci is picking up the nuances of Muay Thai so much it's scary.

One thing we realized in his extensive training in the Art of Eight Limbs is this: don't you ever kick 'Darth Rigatoni'. Chances are, he'll grab that leg and do another Bayanduuren on you. Just ask Nong-O Hama in this clip:

It's safe to say that, if ever he does transition in MMA, no one would even think of throwing a low or mid-kick at Mike Musumeci. His lethal understanding of leglocks nullifies all sorts of kicks from his opponent - and it won't be good for their health.