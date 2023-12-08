"All this to lose to a Bellator champ" - Fans point out holes in Conor McGregor's grappling game after Irishman shares BJJ sparring clip

Conor McGregor's octagon return is highly anticipated. The Irishman has been away from active competition since suffering a leg break in his UFC 264 trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier in 2021, and he's hard at work preparing for his comeback fight against Michael Chandler.

Although the 35-year-old has hinted at UFC 300 for his return, the exact date of his comeback is still unknown. However, one thing is certain: the former two-division champion is training hard.

McGregor recently posted footage of segments of his sparring sessions on social media, and one such video failed to impress his fans. His recent grappling session at SBG Ireland has invited a slew of criticism.

Check out a few reactions below:

@P4U70mourghan wrote:

"All this to lose to a Bellator champ on the grandest paper view event yet."

@SloppySailor12 suggested:

"Come on, you are a stand-up fighter. Just get them hands ready."

@azez_nawab had this to say:

"Remember Khabib [Nurmagomedov]. Conor. Is he still coming in your nightmares?"

@IanFlavin criticized Conor McGregor's technique:

"He had vice grips on your forearm, and when you went forward, your elbow let you down. You're not thinking, pal."

In a sarcastic response, @Fuzzlcfc wrote:

"Trying to remember your last sub win. 😫"

@Aschmarge96 opined:

"Your BJJ is purple belt level at best."

@khabibchamp25 wrote:

"He lettin[g] [yo]u win."

@george_1097 opined:

"Getting a black belt in Ireland is about as credible as getting a free toy in a happy meal."

Conor McGregor gives a sneak peek into his potential presidential reign

Ever since the recent Dublin riots, Conor McGregor has been constantly calling out the Irish government for incompetency. Moreover, the Irishman has also hinted at his interest in running for the presidential office.

In a recent post, the MMA superstar gave a sneak peek into what his potential presidential reign would look like. Suffice it to say it's not going to be a pleasant experience for the Taoiseach (Irish head of government):

"If anointed, the appointing of A Taoiseach will begin with a friendly sparring match in my purpose-built President's Octagon, in the grass outside Áras an Uachtaráin. Gumshield, 16oz gloves, shin pads, vale tudo for Caio. If you cannot spar a friendly spar with your President, you should not lead the country. Televised on ppv. Funds generated to go toward our frontline. Nurses. Ambulance. Fire. Gardai. 🙏"

