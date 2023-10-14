"All you need is good b**tie" - Gordon Ryan's anti-drug testing stance for UFC athletes dismissed by Demetrious Johnson

Gordon Ryan wants the UFC to go a step further after the promotion on Wednesday announced the end of its eight-year-old relationship with the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

Unlike in MMA, drug testing is almost non-existent in Ryan's sport of jiu-jitsu. And the jiu-jitsu extraordinaire hopes the USADA's departure will mark a return to the UFC of old, where anyone could take whatever Performance Enhancing Drugs (PEDs) they fancy.

As per the world champion grappler, if the premier promotion chooses to stop implementing drug testing altogether, it would greatly help both the fighters and the sport. In a social media post, he wrote:

"If the UFC chooses to stop drug testing, the sport will blow up, athletes will be healthier and compete longer, and fans will enjoy watching more...period."

Suffice it to say, the 28-year-old's proclamation hasn't been a hit with everyone. UFC flyweight legend Demetrious Johnson countered Ryan's statements with a witty response on X. He wrote:

"Why can’t they just do it natty style??? All you need is good b**tie 🍑 / some water and some rest, and you Gucci FAM!!"

Expand Tweet

Although USADA will cease administering UFC's anti-doping program by the end of the year, this doesn't mean the promotion will become a proverbial Wild West for PEDs.

In fact, the UFC senior vice president of athlete health and performance, Jeff Novitzky, has confirmed that Drug-Free Sports International will be helming the anti-doping program from January 2024.

Gordon Ryan pokes fun at Dillon Danis' grappling record

With Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul mere hours away, Gordon Ryan's allegiance sits firm with 'The Maverick'. The jiu-jitsu phenom has been hard at work trolling 'El Jefe' every chance he gets.

While Danis has yet to box professionally, he is a world-class grappler. However, Ryan doesn't believe in the Bellator fighter's jiu-jitsu pedigree. In a recent post on Instagram, he poked fun at 'El Jefe's' grappling record, saying:

"For the new Comer casuals who think [Danis] is good at bjj, Google dillon danis bjj heroes to see his ACTUAL record, and not just what he says his record is. 18-16 at black belt. 3-7 in his last 10."

Furthermore, when 'The King' went toe-to-toe with Danis at the 2017 ADCCs, Gordon Ryan emerged as the victor via a referee decision.