Walker Brown - All you need to know about the man who beat up Oklahoma footballer Spencer Jones?

Oklahoma football player Spencer Jones has been in news recently for being involved in a bar fight with MMA fighter Walker Brown. A minute-long clip surfaced on Twitter earlier this week where Jones got into an altercation with Walker Brown and his brother Braden Brown.

In the aftermath of the entire fiasco, it has been revealed that Jones has suffered serious injuries, courtesy of the barrage of punches thrown by Walker Brown. The Oklahoma receiver Spencer Jones claims to have almost lost an eye. It has been reported that the Norman Police Department has launched an investigation into this matter.

The altercation video was posted on the Old Row Oklahoma Twitter account and has been viewed 8 million times as of now.

Braden Brown, who can be seen donning a beanie in the video, later commented and identified that his brother Walker Brown was the one pounding on Spencer in the aforementioned clip.

Just to get rid of the misconceptions, I’m the fellow in the beanie and that is my brother. We ARE NOT wrestlers at any university, we have been wrestling since we were in diapers and MMA/Cage Fighting since we were 12. They gave us no options unfortunately. We showed restraint. — Braden Brown (@bbrownfr) February 20, 2021

The Brown brothers have been receiving praise and criticism alike. Judging by the video, it appears that the two martial artists lost their temper due to Jones' provocations. A bar fight ensued and Jones is said to have nearly lost his left eye.

Walker Brown has launched a fundraiser to cover his lawyer fees for the legal battle against Spencer Jones

Apparently, Spencer Jones had to go through a four-hour-long eye reconstruction surgery following the altercation, according to OU Daily.

It has been confirmed by Jones' lawyer, Woodrow Glass, that a police investigation is going on in this matter. However, Glass did not reveal any other details regarding the matter and added that Spencer Jones was "de-escalating" the situation. The lawyer believes that Jones was the victim of the "vicious assault" seen in the clip.

Walker Brown, the one who put the beatdown on Jones, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover the expenses spent in lawyering up against Spencer Jones.

Walker alluded that the reason why his nose had been bleeding was not captured in the video.

"I have not commented because there is an on-going investigation. I have been advised to get an attorney. I am also facing a surgery from an injury I received while defending myself and will be looking at some unplanned medical bills and time off of work recovering from the surgery. I am a full-time student who works two jobs", wrote Walker Brown on the GoFundMe.com description.

Thank you everyone for the support! https://t.co/l8LUDOx11k — Walker Brown (@walker_brown_44) February 23, 2021

The MMA fighter wants to hire an attorney and reveal his side of the story. Brown also mentioned that he suffered an injury as well while "defending" himself.