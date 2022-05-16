"All his pressure not gonna work" - Islam Makhachev weighs in on fantasy Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Charles Oliveira fight

Islam Makhachev believes Khabib Nurmagomedov would make easy work of Charles Oliveira if the two ever competed in a fight.

Makhachev recently did an interview with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, during which he was asked his thoughts on a potential matchup between 'The Eagle' and Oliveira.

The 30-year-old said that Oliveira would fail to put pressure on Nuramgomedov like he did on his recent opponents. With that said, he believes that 'The Eagle' would easily win the dream scrap.

"How he [Charles Oliveira] gonna beat him [Khabib Nurmagomedov]? Like how? Like he gonna give him submission or what? This is like, easy fight for Khabib because Khabib [has] the most [dominant] grappling in the top. He gonna like, take him down and hold him there very, very easy, you know... All his pressure is not gonna work because Khabib [pressures] all his opponents, make them tired, hold him there."

Watch Makhachev's full interview with Brett Okamoto below:

Since Oliveira's recent win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 274, several comparisons have been made between 'Do Bronx' and Nurmagomedov. The Dagestani's manager Ali Abdelaziz believes that the two should not be compared as 'The Eagle' was a superior fighter.

"I respect the man [Charles Oliveira] tremendously. Why is Islam -450? Khabib was never an underdog in any of his fights. Please stop with the GOAT talk."

Ali Abdelaziz @AliAbdelaziz00 I respect the man tremendously. Why is Islam -450? Khabib was never an underdog in any of his fights. Please stop with the GOAT talk. @TeamKhabib I respect the man tremendously. Why is Islam -450? Khabib was never an underdog in any of his fights. Please stop with the GOAT talk. @TeamKhabib 👑 https://t.co/Gc69GPTzfB

Khabib Nurmagomedov wants to see Islam Makhachev fight Charles Oliveira next

After Charles Oliveira's impressive victory at UFC 274, Khabib Nurmagomedov took to Twitter to call for a fight between the Brazilian and Islam Makhachev for the undisputed lightweight title in Abu Dhabi.

On Twitter, Khabib wrote:

"Is there really a more interesting duel in the UFC at the moment than Islam vs. Charles. Just bring these fighters to Abu Dhabi on October 22nd. Let the undisputed champion be determined."

khabib nurmagomedov @TeamKhabib

Просто сведите этих бойцов в Абу-Даби 22 октября.

Пусть определится неоспоримый чемпион.

@MAKHACHEVMMA @ufc @danawhite Неужели есть более интересный поединок в юфс на данный момент чем Ислам против Чарльза.Просто сведите этих бойцов в Абу-Даби 22 октября.Пусть определится неоспоримый чемпион. Неужели есть более интересный поединок в юфс на данный момент чем Ислам против Чарльза.Просто сведите этих бойцов в Абу-Даби 22 октября.Пусть определится неоспоримый чемпион.@MAKHACHEVMMA @ufc @danawhite

The matchup makes sense as the two lightweights are boh on great runs in the UFC. Oliveira is currently on a 11-fight win streak, while the Dagestani has won his last 10 bouts.

Chael Sonnen agrees with Nurmagomedov that Makhachev is the right candidate for Oliveira. During a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

"If you're gonna find an opponent for Charles Oliveira, and you're not gonna find somebody coming off of a loss, and you're not gonna find somebody currently injured, and you're not gonna find somebody that's currently booked, you have no choice. You have to go to Islam [Makhachev]. Khabib is correct."

Catch the full video below:

Edited by Harvey Leonard