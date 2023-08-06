"All proceeds will go to charity" - Elon Musk reveals where his fight with Mark Zuckerberg will be streamed

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg went back-and-forth online in June over a potential cage fight, an idea that broke the internet.

A potential fight between the two tech moguls was the talk of the combat sports world for several weeks, and it now seems that Musk knows where the fight will be streamed.

Musk's tweet has come as a slight surprise, as rumblings over a battle between the Tesla founder and the META founder had begun to quieten down in July. But Elon Musk took to his newly-renamed social media platform "X" and said this:

"Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans."

See the tweet below:

Elon Musk @elonmusk Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on 𝕏.



All proceeds will go to charity for veterans.

Whilst a fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg has combat sports fans excited across the world, UFC president Dana White is somewhat skeptical that the fight will reach fruition. A major issue is the size disparity between the two men, with Musk measuring at roughly 6-foot-2 and weighing over 200 pounds, whereas Zuckerberg is 5-foot-7 tall and weighs 155 pounds.

But despite being the smaller man, Zuckerberg has far more combat sports experience, having won two gold medals in BJJ competitions earlier this year.

White also stated, during his interview with Pat McAfee, that a commission will not sanction the fight, making it an exhibition matchup at best.

Israel Adesanya and Alex Volkanovski training with Mark Zuckerberg ahead of possible Elon Musk fight

Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg would be the biggest fight in the history of combat sports according to UFC president Dana White.

White knows a thing or two about hosting a big fight, having been involved in some of the biggest events to date, including Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor.

Ahead of the potential matchup being made official, Zuckerberg has enlisted the help of two of the UFC's biggest stars right now, Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski.

The pair of tech moguls appear serious about potentially meeting in the octagon at some point. Both men have shared training sessions with some of MMA's best minds.

Following Zuckerberg's training sessions with Adesanya and Volkanovski, 'The Last Stylebender' took to Instagram and said this:

"No Fugazi with Mark. This is serious business."

Elon Musk, on the other hand, reached out to former UFC two-division champion Georges St. Pierre, BJJ mastermind John Danaher and BJJ black belt and robotics engineer Lex Fridman. Fridman took to Instagram following their training session and said this:

"Had a great training session with Musk, @georgesstpierre, and @danaherjohn last night. Everything about this was epic."