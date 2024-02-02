"All the top guys fight each other" - Leon Edwards addresses potential impact of Dana White's "monopoly" in UFC

The UFC holds a wealth of top talents, much to the envy of other MMA promotions, and Leon Edwards believes the near monopoly the premier mixed martial arts promotion holds is a big part of what makes the sport so exciting.

During a recent segment of Up Front With Simon Jordan, the host quizzed 'Rocky' on his thoughts on White's influence in deciding the matchups in the UFC, saying:

"Do you think there is a danger that it's a bit of a monopoly being created by him?.. Does it feel like it is the right structure given that you've got a man who decides who is mandatory, how this works and who fights who and when?"

According to 'Rocky', it is the near monopoly created by White and the UFC that has enabled easy matchmaking in the promotion:

"A lot of it, I feel like, does help the sport as far as like the best fight the best. In boxing, there is so many IBOs and WBs. There are so many different organizations it's difficult to get the best to fight the best... With the UFC, the No.1 normally fights the No.2. You see more entertaining fights because all the top guys fight each other. We don't have to wait for like five years for them to fight."

White undoubtedly holds a lot of sway in the MMA ecosystem, and this is only made clearer by the fact that he boasts a greater social media presence than other MMA promotions like PFL and Bellator combined.

When Leon Edwards claimed Colby Covington had "Dana White privilege"

While Leon Edwards spoke highly about Dana White's influence in UFC matchmaking with Simon Jordan, he did not always share the sentiment.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani last year about Colby Covington being granted a title shot after weighing in as a backup fighter for his title defense against Kamaru Usman, 'Rocky' argued:

He beat [Jorge] Masvidal and then sit out for a year and a half. Not even tweeting or anything; just went missing for a year and randomly pops up at the weigh-ins and be like okay, he is fighting for the title next. It makes no sense, like at all... Dana White privilege is definitely real."

