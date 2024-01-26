Statistic reveals UFC CEO Dana White's following on X is much higher than combined following of PFL and Bellator

According to a new statistic, UFC CEO Dana White has vastly eclipsed competitors PFL and Bellator in terms of popularity on X.

The UFC is the most successful MMA promotion in the world and therefore has a much more significant social media presence than its competitors. Interestingly, according to statistics posted by Jed I. Goodman on X [formerly Twitter], even White's X account dwarfs the combined following of PFL and Bellator.

Bellator boasts around 678,000 followers on the platform, while PFL has about 1.1 million followers. That brings their combined number close to two million. In comparison, the UFC CEO has a follower base of around six and a half million on the micro-blogging platform.

Expand Tweet

The trend also continues with regard to their Instagram popularity. While Bellator and PFL have a combined follower base of around 4.6 million on the media-sharing service, White has nearly double those numbers at around nine million followers.

Furthermore, as per the statistics, Asia-based One Championship has a wider reach on the internet than any other UFC competitor, with a respectable 8.9 million followers on Instagram.

White is well aware of the gargantuan difference in popularity between the UFC and its competitors. He has always vehemently opposed the idea of co-promoting events.

When Dana White shut down the possibility of co-promotions

At the UFC 295 post-fight press conference, Dana White blasted a reporter for quizzing him about the possibility of co-promoting Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou with the PFL.

White rebuked the idea of a co-promotion, highlighting the disparity in selling potential between the UFC and its competitors. He said:

"No, I'm not interested in that. We tried to make that fight; they didn't want to do it, and it's done. He doesn't fight here anymore. I'm not interested... We got one, two, and three [top-selling pay-per-views in the Madison Square Garden], They can't sell a f*****g gate... It is a stupid question."

Catch Dana White's comments about co-promoting Jones vs. Ngannou with the PFL below:

Ngannou and Jones are two of the most sought-after MMA heavyweights in the world. However, it is highly unlikely that fans would see them face each other as long as 'Bones' is with the UFC and the Cameroonian is not.