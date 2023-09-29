Allycia Hellen Rodrigues looking to make history as two-division Muay Thai champion: “That’s never been done”

Brazilian fighter Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is going for a second Muay Thai world title this week and a place in combat sports history.

The ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion will try to seize the strawweight gold in the sport from reigning title holder Smilla Sundell of Sweden at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29.

The contest will serve as the co-headlining bout for the 10-fight event set to take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues made her intentions known during the virtual press conference for ONE Fight Night 14, saying:

“Nobody has done this. Especially as a woman. I really want to win this belt and make history.”

She added:

“I’d be really happy to prove that all the hard work was worth it and also, I’d love to make history. It would be amazing to win this title. That’s never been done.”

Watch the press conference below:

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is looking to make it two title conquests in a row after unifying the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world titles in March with a unanimous decision victory over then-interim world champion Janet Todd of the United States.

Prior to her last fight, the 25-year-old Phuket Fight Club standout was away from competition for nearly three years as she gave birth and took care of her son.

Out to keep the status quo in her division is 18-year-old Smilla Sundell, who is making a first defense of her world title.

'The Hurricane’ became world champion by beating Jackie Buntan of the US for the inaugural ONE strawweight Muay Thai title by unanimous decision in April 2022.

She was last in action in May this year, where she won by unanimous decision over Milana Bjelogrlic of Serbia in a catchweight kickboxing clash.