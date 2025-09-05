Allycia Hellen Rodrigues raves about teammate Stella Hemetsberger ahead of world title shot: “She is an incredible person”

ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues has high regard for teammate Stelle Hemetsberger.Her admiration for the Austrian extends beyond her fighting skills, revealing that her good friend is one of the most genuine people outside of fighting.The Brazilian mom-champ recently caught up with ONE Championship and had nothing but praise for her Phuket Fight Club sister.&quot;She is an incredible person. A person who is willing to help everyone. I have no words to describe Stella, because she is a very charismatic person. She is a person who wins over everyone around her,&quot; Rodrigues said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHemetsberger worked closely with Rodrigues in preparation for the biggest fight of her life.The 26-year-old Hemetsberger will lock horns with ONE strawweight kickboxing queen Jackie Buntan in the headlining act of ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video.The last woman standing on September 5 will leave Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium as the new ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion.For Rodrigues, this career-altering opportunity couldn’t have landed on a more deserving person.Hemetsberger captivated audiences with her pristine 3-0 run at ONE Friday Fights and secured a $100,000 contract from the home of martial arts.North American fans can watch this epic world title fight live in U.S. Primetime for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.Allycia Hellen Rodrigues says Stella Hemetsberger must bring her A-gameAllycia Hellen Rodrigues knows what it takes to become a ONE world champion, and she believes Stella Hemetsberger has the capabilities to do so.But for her dream to turn into reality, the Brazilian mom-champ said her teammate will have to pass her toughest test yet against an opponent of Buntan's caliber.Rodrigues told ONE:&quot;I know it won’t be an easy fight for her; she knows that. But she has evolved a lot, and she has a lot of potential to be a champion. In her last Muay Thai fight, she came showing why she’s [ready].&quot;