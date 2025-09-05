  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “It won’t be an easy fight for her” - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues on Stella Hemetsberger’s world title shot against Jackie Buntan

“It won’t be an easy fight for her” - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues on Stella Hemetsberger’s world title shot against Jackie Buntan

By Mike Murillo
Published Sep 05, 2025 06:12 GMT
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is expecting a tough fight for teammate Stella Hemetsberger against Jackie Buntan. -- Photos from Allycia
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is expecting a tough fight for teammate Stella Hemetsberger against Jackie Buntan. [Images courtesy: Rodrigues' IG and ONE Championship]

ONE atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is completely behind teammate Stella Hemetsberger in her title match this week. She, however, admitted that the Austrian fighter will not have it easy against a world champion opponent in Jackie Buntan.

Ad

Hemetsberger will vie for the vacant women's strawweight Muay Thai world title against the division's kickboxing champion Buntan at ONE Fight Night 35 on Sept. 5. It will be the headliner of the live event happening at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Rodrigues shared that she is confident of the abilities of her Phuket Fight Club teammate but acknowledged that in Buntan, Stella Hemetsberger has her work cut out for her. The Brazilian champion told ONE Championship in an interview:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I know it won’t be an easy fight for her; she knows that. But she has evolved a lot, and she has a lot of potential to be a champion. In her last Muay Thai fight, she came showing why she’s [ready]."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Like Rodrigues, Hemetsberger has been training at Phuket Fight Club, enhancing her professional career. She currently holds an 8-1 record, with his last three victories under ONE Championship.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues relishes thought of Stella Hemetsberger becoming ONE world champion

While Stella Hemetsberger still has to go out there and make things happen at ONE Fight Night 35, it is not stopping Allycia Hellen Rodrigues from relishing the prospect of her teammate joining her in the roster of ONE world champions.

Ad

She spoke about it in an interview with ONE Championship, relaying that she is expecting the same feeling she had when she became world champion in the event Hemetsberger defeats Jackie Buntan for the vacant women's strawweight world title.

Rodrigues said:

"When I see Stella winning this belt, I will feel the same thing I felt when it was me the first time. [I will be] proud of myself, of the team, of all the work done, and to see that everything we give up for our work was worth it."
Ad

Stella Hemetsberger is undefeated in three ONE Championship matches to date since making her promotional debut in October last year. Her latest victory came in April, where she knocked out Polish-Swede opponent Vanessa Romanowski in the opening round.

ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

About the author
Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo

Twitter icon

Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.

A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.

Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.

Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.

Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Aziel Karthak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications