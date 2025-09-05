“It won’t be an easy fight for her” - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues on Stella Hemetsberger’s world title shot against Jackie Buntan

ONE atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is completely behind teammate Stella Hemetsberger in her title match this week. She, however, admitted that the Austrian fighter will not have it easy against a world champion opponent in Jackie Buntan.Hemetsberger will vie for the vacant women's strawweight Muay Thai world title against the division's kickboxing champion Buntan at ONE Fight Night 35 on Sept. 5. It will be the headliner of the live event happening at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.Rodrigues shared that she is confident of the abilities of her Phuket Fight Club teammate but acknowledged that in Buntan, Stella Hemetsberger has her work cut out for her. The Brazilian champion told ONE Championship in an interview:&quot;I know it won’t be an easy fight for her; she knows that. But she has evolved a lot, and she has a lot of potential to be a champion. In her last Muay Thai fight, she came showing why she’s [ready].&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLike Rodrigues, Hemetsberger has been training at Phuket Fight Club, enhancing her professional career. She currently holds an 8-1 record, with his last three victories under ONE Championship.Allycia Hellen Rodrigues relishes thought of Stella Hemetsberger becoming ONE world championWhile Stella Hemetsberger still has to go out there and make things happen at ONE Fight Night 35, it is not stopping Allycia Hellen Rodrigues from relishing the prospect of her teammate joining her in the roster of ONE world champions.She spoke about it in an interview with ONE Championship, relaying that she is expecting the same feeling she had when she became world champion in the event Hemetsberger defeats Jackie Buntan for the vacant women's strawweight world title.Rodrigues said:&quot;When I see Stella winning this belt, I will feel the same thing I felt when it was me the first time. [I will be] proud of myself, of the team, of all the work done, and to see that everything we give up for our work was worth it.&quot;Stella Hemetsberger is undefeated in three ONE Championship matches to date since making her promotional debut in October last year. Her latest victory came in April, where she knocked out Polish-Swede opponent Vanessa Romanowski in the opening round.ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.