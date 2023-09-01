Allycia Hellen Rodrigues says she can envision what Smilla Sundell’s ‘gonna throw at her’

At ONE Fight Night 14, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues will play the role of the opportunist as she looks to become a two-division ONE world champion.

The Brazilian is no stranger to upsetting the odds, whether it’s her atomweight Muay Thai title win over Stamp Fairtex or her emphatic return against Janet Todd earlier this year.

Coming back from her long hiatus with a title defense, the reigning champion is now set to move up a weight class to challenge divisional queen Smilla Sundell.

Originally scheduled to face Jackie Buntan in a rematch with her strawweight Muay Thai title on the line, Sundell was left without an opponent after Buntan was unfortunately forced to pull out of the contest.

Stepping into her place, Rodrigues is confident that she has the skills to compete with the superior size of her Swedish opponent.

While this fight may have come around at late notice with little time to prepare for a big challenge, the atomweight world champion trusts in her training camp in being able to prepare her for anything on the global stage.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues spoke about her confidence preparing for this golden opportunity:

“I train with really tough people, really tough girls. I have an idea what she’s gonna throw at me, and I’ll be ready.”

Rodrigues and Sundell are set to show the world what two of the best Muay Thai strikers on the planet are capable of at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in U.S. primetime on Friday, September 29.

ONE Fight Night 14 will be available live and for free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.