Allycia Hellen Rodrigues says it’s Stella Hemetsberger’s time to capture the gold: “It’s her turn to shine”

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues sees the same championship qualities that powered her to the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title in teammate Stella Hemetsberger.The Brazilian mom-champ expects her good friend to join her among the ranks of the promotion’s distinguished world champions at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video.On September 5, live on U.S. Primetime, Hemetsberger will seek to become Austria’s first ONE world champion when she takes on Jackie Buntan for the vacant women's strawweight Muay Thai world championship inside Bangkok’s fabled Lumpinee Stadium.&quot;She arrived, had three beautiful fights. And now she's going to fight for the title because she deserves it, she's prepared to have this fight. Now her time has come. It's her turn to shine,&quot; Rodrigues said.Stella Hemetsberger’s dazzling 3-0 run in the ONE Friday Fights series has impressed Rodrigues.The 26-year-old striker also secured a life-changing $100,000 contract during that magnificent run, and is now on the cusp of winning 26 pounds of gold.As far as Rodrigues is concerned, it couldn’t have happened to a more deserving fighter. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAllycia Hellen Rodrigues proud of how far Stella Hemetsberger has comeIt wasn't that long ago when Stella Hemetsberger was once considered an unheralded gem, waiting to be unearthed.With grit, determination, and immense talent in 'The Art of Eight Limbs', the Austrian climbed the rankings and is on the cusp of making history.In the same interview, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues beamed with pride about her teammate's inspiring rise:&quot;Stella is a girl who works hard for her dreams. She's a very technical girl, but also very aggressive due to her kickboxing style. I'm very happy [for her] to have this opportunity and to be able to show all her work.”North American fans can watch this epic women’s battle live in US Primetime for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription