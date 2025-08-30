Allycia Hellen Rodrigues on teammate Stella Hemetsberger: “A girl who works hard for her dreams”

Undisputed ONE atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues sees championship qualities in her teammate Stella Hemetsberger.The Brazilian mom-champ will give her full support to Hemetsberger at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video on September 5, where she’ll take on Jackie Buntan for the vacant women's strawweight Muay Thai world championship at Bangkok’s iconic Lumpinee Stadium.After sharpening their blades together at Phuket Fight Club, Rodrigues believes the Austrian striker will join her among the ranks of the promotion’s distinguished world title holders.Rodrigues shared in a ONE Championship interview:&quot;Stella is a girl who works hard for her dreams. She's a very technical girl, but also very aggressive due to her kickboxing style. I'm very happy [for her] to have this opportunity and to be able to show all her work.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRodrigues’s belief in Stella Hemetsberger is well-warranted after her pristine run in the ONE Friday Fights series. The 26-year-old emerged victorious in her three contests, capped by a six-figure contract-winning knockout over Vanessa Romanowski earlier this year.As far as Rodrigues is concerned, we’ll witness the crowning of Austria’s first ONE world champion at ONE Fight Night 35.North American fans can watch this epic battle live in U.S. primetime for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.Allycia Hellen Rodrigues grateful to have a friend like Stella HemetsbergerFor Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, Stella Hemetsberger is more than just a sparring partner.Their professional relationship evolved into something deeper, as they bonded over their lofty ambitions.Now, Rodrigues is beaming with pride to see her comrade reach for her dreams. The atomweight Muay Thai queen told ONE:&quot;Our friendship has been very good. Our connection is very good, and I am very confident in her work and in all her evolution as well.&quot;