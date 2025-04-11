"Almost impossible" for Michael Chandler to not knock out Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314, claims Israel Adesanya

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Apr 11, 2025 10:33 GMT
Israel Adesanya (left) previews Michael Chandler
Israel Adesanya (left) previews Michael Chandler's (center) fight against Paddy Pimblett (right). [Images Courtesy: Getty Images]

Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett are set to face each other at UFC 314 this weekend. Ahead of their highly anticipated contest, former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya shared his prediction for the matchup.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, 'The Last Stylebender' provided a detailed analysis of how Chandler and Pimblett would fare against each other. Expressing confidence in the American fighter to win, Adesanya said:

"I'm going to go to f**king [Michael] Chandler man, come on, I'm going to go Chandler.... Chandler first-round KO but I just feel like bro if he doesn't get that... it's just gonna be a long night. He might get either gassed or hurt by Paddy [Pimblett]."
He continued:

"It's just the experience I'm going to go with, that's what I'm banking on, this Chandler's experience and his bomb. But, Paddy's chin as well is just so up there that I feel like it would be almost impossible for Chandler not to land in that first round. So, I'm going to Chandler by round one knockout."
Check out Israel Adesanya's comments on Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett below:

youtube-cover
Paddy Pimblett gets tips from Patricio Pitbull to defeat Michael Chandler at UFC 314

Before joining the UFC, Michael Chandler competed in Bellator MMA. In 2019, he faced Patricio Pitbull, scheduled to make his promotional debut at UFC 314. During their fight, Pitbull defeated Chandler by knockout in the first round, securing the Bellator lightweight title.

Paddy Pimblett also wants the same outcome against 'Iron' this weekend. Consequently, in a recent video posted by Home of Fight on X, Pimblett revealed that he received tips from Pitbull to finish Chandler at UFC 314.

He said:

"[Patricio] Pitbull doesn’t like Mike [Chandler]. Pitbull was giving me some tips the other week when we saw him in Vegas. Hopefully, one of the tips he gave me comes off."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below:

Edited by Anurag Mitra
