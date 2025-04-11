"Almost impossible" for Michael Chandler to not knock out Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314, claims Israel Adesanya

Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett are set to face each other at UFC 314 this weekend. Ahead of their highly anticipated contest, former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya shared his prediction for the matchup.

Ad

Speaking on his YouTube channel, 'The Last Stylebender' provided a detailed analysis of how Chandler and Pimblett would fare against each other. Expressing confidence in the American fighter to win, Adesanya said:

"I'm going to go to f**king [Michael] Chandler man, come on, I'm going to go Chandler.... Chandler first-round KO but I just feel like bro if he doesn't get that... it's just gonna be a long night. He might get either gassed or hurt by Paddy [Pimblett]."

Ad

Trending

He continued:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"It's just the experience I'm going to go with, that's what I'm banking on, this Chandler's experience and his bomb. But, Paddy's chin as well is just so up there that I feel like it would be almost impossible for Chandler not to land in that first round. So, I'm going to Chandler by round one knockout."

Ad

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments on Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett below (11:12):

Ad

Paddy Pimblett gets tips from Patricio Pitbull to defeat Michael Chandler at UFC 314

Before joining the UFC, Michael Chandler competed in Bellator MMA. In 2019, he faced Patricio Pitbull, scheduled to make his promotional debut at UFC 314. During their fight, Pitbull defeated Chandler by knockout in the first round, securing the Bellator lightweight title.

Paddy Pimblett also wants the same outcome against 'Iron' this weekend. Consequently, in a recent video posted by Home of Fight on X, Pimblett revealed that he received tips from Pitbull to finish Chandler at UFC 314.

Ad

He said:

"[Patricio] Pitbull doesn’t like Mike [Chandler]. Pitbull was giving me some tips the other week when we saw him in Vegas. Hopefully, one of the tips he gave me comes off."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.