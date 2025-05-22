“Almost time” - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues all geared up, enlists Thai superstar Panpayak’s help ahead of title defense vs Shir Cohen

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is on the final stretch of her training camp and enlisted the help of one of this generation's greatest Muay Thai artists.

The reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion will defend her crown against Shir Cohen in the main event of ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

Heading into the fourth defense of her world title, the second this year, Rodrigues tapped the expertise of Panpayak Jitmuangnon to better prepare her for the looming slugfest.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues shared a snippet of her training camp where Panpayak landed 1-2 combinations on her midsection while she went through her weighted squats routine.

She posted:

"Almost time, thanks God, thanks to my team 🥊🔥"

Rodrigues is undoubtedly one of the best fighters of this generation and has one of the most unique records in ONE Championship.

The Brazilian superstar has never fought in a non-title fight in the promotion, and all four of her wins were for the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title.

She had a scorching promotional debut when she outgunned Thai megastar Stamp Fairtex for the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world championship at ONE: A New Breed in Bangkok.

After taking a lengthy leave of absence to take care of her newborn son, Rodrigues returned to her dominant ways when she unified the belts against Janet Todd to remain on top of the division.

Rodrigues added two more world title defenses when she beat Cristina Morales via unanimous decision at ONE Fight Night 20, and Marie McManamon via technical knockout at ONE Fight Night 29.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues recalls her tough journey to championship glory

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' path to world title glory was far from easy.

In a recent Instagram post, Rodrigues recalled the mistakes she made before she eventually held the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title.

She posted:

"Many say they want to pay the price, others think they pay, I learned the wrong way, making mistakes, learning, falling, and getting up, the more I'm learning day after day, always willing to listen, today I know why it's worth fighting for."

Rodrigues now looks to extend her legacy when she defends her gold against Cohen in what could be another Bangkok barnburner.

ONE Fight Night 32 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

