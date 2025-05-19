“I learned the wrong way” - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues recalls the struggles she had to overcome to find world title success

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' road to world title glory was never a straight and flower-covered path.

Ad

Taking to Instagram, the reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion looked back at her difficult journey to become one of the faces of modern Muay Thai in ONE Championship.

Rodrigues recalled how the mistakes she made and the wrong turns she took ultimately gave her the emotional and mental fortitude to handle the pressures of world title glory.

She posted:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Many say they want to pay the price, others think they pay, I learned the wrong way, making mistakes, learning, falling, and getting up, the more I'm learning day after day, always willing to listen, today I know why it's worth fighting for."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues has been nothing short of spectacular in her ONE Championship run, with her debut serving as the precursor of her dominance.

The Brazilian star shocked the Muay Thai world when she dethroned Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex of the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title via majority decision in her ONE Championship debut at ONE: A New Breed.

She then defended her throne against former ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd, Cristina Morales, and Marie McManamon.

Ad

Rodrigues now embarks on her world title defense when she faces Shir Cohen in the main event of ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

ONE Fight Night 32 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Phetjeeja wants champion-versus-champion super fight against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues has yet to step between the ropes for ONE Fight Night 32, but she already has another willing opponent waiting in the wings.

Ad

ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Phetjeeja is coming off a successful world title defense against Japanese superstar Kana Morimoto at ONE 172 at Saitama Super Arena.

Following her victory in her opponent's home soil, Phetjeeja quickly called out Rodrigues to determine the best female striker on the planet.

Phetjeeja told ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson during her in-ring interview:

"My next goal is to get that Muay Thai belt. Hey Allycia, I don’t know if you’re watching right now, but I have one question - do you want to fight with me?"

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.