Alonzo Menifield v Askar Mozharov: Height, weight, reach and UFC record comparison

Alonzo Menifield and Askar Mozharov are set to meet in the octagon this weekend at UFC Fight Night on June 4.

Menifield stands slightly smaller at 183 cm compared to the Ukrainian's height of 191 cm. The American is naturally heavier than Mozharov, last weighing-in at 205.5 lbs - which is 1.5 lbs heavier than Mozharov.

The Ukrainian is making his UFC debut in the fight, meaning his reach is currently unknown and the 27-year-old has no organizational record.

Menifield's reach is 193 cm and the American has fought eight-times in the UFC since joining in 2019. The 34-year-old has had mixed success, winning four fights and losing three - giving him a UFC record of 4-3.

Mozharov has an overall professional MMA record of 19-12, with fights in the Professional Pankration Championship, Titan FC and China.

Story continues below ad

The Ukrainian is currently on a three-fight win streak in the PPC, but has never fought in the UFC.

All three of these victories were via KO or TKO and three of Menifield's UFC wins also didn't go the distance.

Both fighters will be keen to add another finish to their records when meeting at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik.

Did Alonzo Menifield play professional football?

Yes, Alonzo Menifield did play professional football in the Canadian Football League and Arena Football League.

Story continues below ad

The 34-year-old had a difficult early life, with his father passing away at an early age, leaving Menifield to eventually land in foster care. He is said to have been re-located to 12 different foster homes, but eventually found solace in football.

The American was a very talented player and played at NJCAA Glendale Community College as a linebacker. During his time at Glendale Community College, Menifield was an Honorable Mention All-American.

He eventually earned a scholarship at Texas A&M University–Commerce and studied criminal justice.

Story continues below ad

After his studies, the 34-year-old eventually went on to play professional football in the Canadian Football League and Arena Football League.

In 2019, Menifield finally entered the UFC and won his debut bout against Vinicius Moreira.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far