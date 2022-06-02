UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik - June 4, 2022: Know the main card fighters competing at the event

The UFC is returning to its Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik this weekend. The Fight Night event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 4, and has a series of exciting matchups bound to intrigue the fight fans.

At the top of the fight card, No.7-ranked heavyweight Alexander Volkov will go up against No.8 contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik in an octagon-shaking clash.

Taking the co-main event spot at UFC Vegas 56 this Saturday will be a featherweight showdown between Dan Ige and undefeated prospect Movsar Evloev.

The main card of UFC Fight Night is scheduled to get underway at 4 PM ET/ 1 PM PT and fans will no doubt be looking forward to a long night of intense action.

See the entire main card for UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik below:

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik - Main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's UFC Vegas 56 event:

Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (heavyweight main event)

Dan Ige vs. Movsar Evloev (featherweight co-main event)

Mike Trizano vs. Lucas Almeida (featherweight)

Poliana Botelho vs. Karine Silva (women's flyweight)

Alonzo Menifield vs. Askar Mozharov (light heavyweight)

Ode' Osbourne vs. Zarrukh Adashev (flyweight)

Alexander Volkov

Alexander Volkov (34-10) will look to rebound from his main-event submission defeat to Tom Aspinall in another five-round battle this Saturday when he takes on Rozenstruik.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jairzinho Rozenstruik will also attempt to bounce back from his most recent loss, which came against Curtis Blaydes via unanimous decision last September. 'Bigi Boy' will make the walk to the octagon for his 10th UFC appearance on Saturday.

Movsar Evloev

Movsar Evloev (15-0) will look to secure his first finish in the UFC in what looks like the toughest task for the Russian thus far. The undefeated prospect has won all five of his UFC bouts via decision.

Dan Ige

Dan Ige (15-5) is coming off back-to-back losses inside the octagon. '50K' will be looking to pull off an upset and take Evloev's momentum with him when the two collide at this weekend's UFC Fight Night.

Mike Trizano

Mike Trizano (9-2) came up short in his latest UFC appearance, suffering a unanimous decision loss to Hakeem Dawodu in February. 'The Lone Wolf' is 1-2 in his last three bouts.

Lucas Almeida

Lucas Almeida will be making his promotional debut after losing to Daniel Zellhuber on Dana White's Contender Series 2021: Week 5 in September. His defeat to Zellhuber is the sole loss on his 13-1 record.

Poliana Botelho

Poliana Botelho (8-4) has dropped her last two fights in the octagon, most recently suffering a split decision loss to Luana Carolina in May 2021. The Brazilian is 1-3 in her last four and in desperate search of a win.

Karine Silva

Karine Silva (14-4) is coming off a second-round submission finish against Qihui Yan on Dana White's Contender Series 2021: Week 9 in October. Unbeaten in her last five fights, 'Killer' will look to make a splash in her promotional debut at Saturday's UFC Fight Night.

Alonzo Menifield

Alonzo Menifield (11-3) will be looking to bounce back from his unanimous decision loss to William Knight last December. 'Atomic' is currently 2-3 in his last five trips to the octagon.

Askar Mozharov

Askar Mozharov (19-12) will make his promotional debut this Saturday on the back of three straight finishes. What makes the 27-year-old Ukrainian truly exciting is that none of his last 21 bouts have gone to the scorecards.

Ode' Osbourne

Ode' Osbourne (10-4) has alternated wins and losses in his four-fight UFC career. A product of Dana White's Contender Series, 'The Jamaican Sensation' most recently edged a unanimous decision over C.J. Vergara at UFC 268.

Zarrukh Adashev

After a winless 0-2 start in the UFC, Zarrukh Adashev (4-3) made it to the win column with a unanimous decision win over Ryan Benoit last July. 'The Lion' will attempt to go 2-2 in the promotion when he faces Osbourne at this weekend's UFC Fight Night.

Watch the UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik fight promo below:

