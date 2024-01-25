"Already better than UFC 300", "Speedrunning to the tomb" - Fans react to rumors of Mike Tyson vs. Fedor Emelianenko in Saudi Arabia

Mike Tyson and Fedor Emelianenko are reportedly set to face each other in a boxing match in Saudi Arabia later this year and are looking for a suitable promotion to make the bout happen.

Emelianenko announced his retirement from mixed martial arts after his loss to Ryan Bader in their heavyweight title rematch at Bellator 290 in February last year. While the 'The Last Emperor' made it clear he was done with MMA, he kept his options open in combat sports.

In August 2023, Emelianenko spoke to Ariel Helwani about his post-retirement plans and revealed that he was keen on facing Tyson in the boxing ring. The 47-year-old Russian said:

"Mike Tyson would be an interesting fight. He has a big name, he’s a legend... He still works pads, he still has that same power, he still has that speed and power."

Expand Tweet

Given Tyson's resume as a former heavyweight champion and his stardom, it's no surprise Emelianenko wanted to make his boxing debut against him. However, the 57-year-old Boxing Hall of Famer is far from his prime, and last competed professionally in June 2005.

'Iron Mike' last fought Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition bout that ended in a draw in November 2020. After @mmapack posted news of a potential Tyson-Emelianenko boxing match on Instagram, fans flocked to the post's comments section to make their thoughts known.

One fan wrote:

"They both really speedrunning to the tomb."

Another fan wrote:

"Already better than UFC 300."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @mmapack on Instagram and @Home_of_fight on X

Mike Tyson is open to training Francis Ngannou once more for Anthony Joshua fight

Mike Tyson was an integral part of Francis Ngannou's training camp for his boxing debut against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury last October. The boxing icon not only helped 'The Predator' improve his techniques but also accompanied him at the pre-fight press conference.

Ahead of Ngannou's sophomore boxing match against Anthony Joshua on March 8 in Saudi Arabia, the Cameroonian's striking coach, Dewey Cooper, extended a training role offer to Tyson once again. In a recent interview with Metro News, Cooper said:

"I have known Mike since the 1990s. We have been friends for a long time. There is always an open invitation for Mike Tyson, as far as I’m concerned. He and Francis have a special relationship, so the door is always open for Mike. That is for sure. And we all welcome that." [H/T Metro.co.uk]