"Already Dropped Nunes in 2 rounds with it for the belt" - Fans react after Molly McCann reveals she is one of the most played characters on UFC 4 after consecutive spinning elbow knockouts

Molly McCann recently took to Twitter to share that she received an email from UFC and EA Sports which revealed that a lot of people were picking her character to play as in UFC 4.

This happened after 'Meatball' scored back-to-back knockout victories via spinning elbows:

"To all my gamers, just had a email off the UFC and EA sports and the amount of people who are playing as me is mental! I see those spinning elbow finishes and I thank you. We really are elevating the game. TOGETHER"

"To all my gamers, just had a email off the UFC and EA sports and the amount of people who are playing as me is mental! I see those spinning elbow finishes and I thank you. We really are elevating the game. TOGETHER"

Fans also shared their reactions to the news in the comments section of McCann's post.

One user stated that while playing the game as 'Meatball', he dropped bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes in round 2 of a title fight. The user questioned whether it was a sign of things to come for McCann:

"Already Dropped Nunes in 2 rounds with it for the belt. Foreshadowning?"

"Already Dropped Nunes in 2 rounds with it for the belt. Foreshadowning?"

Another user appreciated the move by UFC and EA Sports to inform the 32-year-old.

Another user appreciated the move by UFC and EA Sports to inform the 32-year-old.

One individual called for McCann and Paddy Pimblett to be on the cover for the next UFC game.

One individual called for McCann and Paddy Pimblett to be on the cover for the next UFC game.

A few more reactions from fans on Twitter can be seen below:

One user stated that McCann made many people rage quit and rage message them over using her character.

One fan said they would buy the game just to play as McCann.

One user mentioned they started a new career as McCann last week.

One commenter noted that many players are boys and young men who recognize a champion regardless of gender.

One fan expressed that McCann is already one of their favorite fighters and the opportunity to play as her in the game is the best.

One user stated they always play as The Meatball and love watching her fight.

Molly McCann's next fight will take place at Madison Square Garden

It was recently announced that Molly McCann will next be seen in action at UFC 281. The event is scheduled to take place on November 12 at Madison Square Garden, New York.

In a recent Instagram post, 'Meatball' expressed how much it meant to her to be fighting at the prestigious venue:

"From Norris Green to Madison Square Garden. I think you all know the importance of this fight and how much it means I get to fight in such a prestigious venue, the Mecca of boxing and stateside! Can’t wait to bring the army from back home and all the Irish out there too! This means the world to me and my team, i promise I’ll give everything I have and more to bring home the Win. Cannot wait for that walk out."

'Meatball' will take on rising contender Erin Blanchfield in a three-round flyweight scrap. Both fighters are on impressive runs in the UFC right now. McCann has won her last three fights in the promotion, whereas Blanchfield is on a six-fight win streak which includes three victories in the UFC.

With a possible win over Blanchfield, Molly McCann could prove herself to be a real threat in the flyweight division.

