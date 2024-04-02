"Always gasses" - UFC legend warns of disastrous night at the office for Khamzat Chimaev in ranked clash against Robert Whittaker

Khamzat Chimaev is set to make his return to the octagon in June as he faces Robert Whittaker in the main event of UFC on ABC 6. Michael Bisping recently weighed in on the matchup, sharing that it could be a long night for the undefeated No.11-ranked middleweight.

Speaking on his podcast, Believe You Me, the UFC Hall of Famer stated:

"This is the first five round fight that he's been in, which, automatically, if you're in the corner of Khamzat Chimaev, you've got to be concerned. One thing Robert Whittaker is not going to do is run out of gas. He's very, very experienced fighting at the highest level for a long time. Without getting into the X's and O's, the obvious thing is Khamzat always gasses. He's a tremendous force of nature."

Bisping continued:

"The way he takes people down and dominates them right from the opening bell. I mean, he did the same thing against Kamaru Usman - granted didn't get the finish - but he definitely did slow down. Against Gilbert Burns, same thing. He had a great round one. Two and three were kind of close. Five rounds against somebody like Robert Whittaker, if he can't finish him early, that could be a disastrous night for him in Saudi Arabia."

Check out Michael Bisping's comments on Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev below:

In addition to fighting in a five-round bout for the first time in his mixed martial arts career, Chimaev is set to face a ranked middleweight opponent for the first time. There have been questions about whether or not he will be able to hold up at middleweight, with many sharing Bisping's stance that he could be in trouble if he does not get an early finish.

Joe Rogan weighs in on Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev

While Khamzat Chimaev has been dominant in his mixed martial arts career, he will face, arguably, his toughest test when he faces Robert Whittaker at UFC on ABC 6.

Joe Rogan recently weighed in on the upcoming middleweight title eliminator. Speaking on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator stated:

"Bro, Whittaker versus Khamzat is legit. That's a real fight. That's a real fight for Khamzat because Whittaker's a big dude. He's a big, I mean solid, beefy 185, former champion. Both guys started at 170, but it was too hard to make the 170. That's a real 185er."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments on Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev below:

Rogan noted that Kamaru Usman had 10 days to train for Chimaev in his last bout, claiming that it was not enough time due to 'The Nigerian Nightmare's bad knees. Despite this, the UFC commentator pointed out that the former welterweight champion very well could have won the bout if it was five rounds.

