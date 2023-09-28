Alyona Rassohyna believes Stamp’s ‘more precise striking’ will make her three-sport world champion

At ONE Fight Night 14, Stamp Fairtex will get a second shot at accomplishing her dream.

Having held world championships in Muay Thai and kickboxing simultaneously as part of the Singapore-based outfit, the elite striker has changed her focus in recent years.

Looking to make history as the first three-sport world champion, she transitioned to MMA, where fans have seen her evolve and develop her skills right in front of their eyes.

Her progression hasn’t been without setbacks, though, having been defeated by Angela Lee at ONE X last year in her first shot at the atomweight world championship.

On September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, the 25-year-old will take on South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee with the interim ONE atomweight world championship on the line.

As she continues to become a more well-rounded mixed martial artist, she now has the opportunity to put everything that she has learned into practice in the main event this Friday.

Despite her evolution in the sport, there is no kidding in the fact that she does her best work while the fight plays out on the feet. One woman who knows all too well about the dangers and weaker areas of her game is Alyona Rassohyna, who faced Stamp in back-to-back fights after submitting her in 2021.

Having also competed against Ham Seo Hee before signing with ONE Championship, Rassohyna gave her unique insight into this fight.

In an interview with MMA Mania, she gave a breakdown and prediction, suggesting that Stamp will fight cautiously in this contest in order to avoid overcommitment and being taken down:

“Stamp is ambitious and hot-tempered, also an excellent striker, but she is more emotional and takes risks in fights. That is why she can miss punches in exchanges or takedowns. She has improved from fight to fight, better wrestling, and takedown defense. I think in this fight [with Ham], Stamp will work as a counterpuncher. Nobody will risk in this fight and it will go the distance and Stamp will win by points due to more precise striking.”

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.