Alyse Anderson-Victoria Souza atomweight MMA tilt set for ONE 168: Denver on September 6

A high-stakes atomweight MMA contest between American star Alyse Anderson and Brazilian brawler Victoria Souza has been added to ONE 168: Denver. This three-round joust joins four other massive fights set for the promotion's second on-ground spectacle in North America, which takes place inside the Ball Arena on September 6.

Both women are fired up to return to winning ways at ONE 168: Denver. As such, this fixture should live up to the hype as they seek to inch closer to the ONE atomweight MMA world title.

On Anderson's end, the MMA Masters representative fell short to Stamp Fairtex via a crushing body kick at the midway point of the second round in her last fight at the promotion's U.S. debut, ONE Fight Night 10, in May last year.

Despite the unfortunate ending, the 29-year-old warrior never once backed down from the three-sport queen, as she pushed the Fairtex Training Center affiliate with some grappling and combinations until the match-winning moment.

Before that defeat, 'Lil Savage' put her disappointing promotional bow to bed with an opening-round submission win over Indian-Nepalese fighter Asha Roka at ONE 157 in March 2022.

Thus far, Anderson has racked up six victories in her career. If all goes well, win No.7 could be in the offing against the Ataque Duplo and Chute Boxe Floripa upstart.

However, the Michigan native cannot afford to sleep on Souza, who boasts an equally well-rounded arsenal.

'Vick' may have gone 1-2 through her campaign in the world's largest martial arts organization to date, but that has only motivated her to put in a career-defining show when ONE 168: Denver gets underway.

Sandwiched between her defeats to Noelle Grandjean and the late Victoria Lee is a unanimous decision win over Linda Darrow at ONE Fight Night 7 in February 2023.

With a solid grappling base and firepower upstairs, the 26-year-old is prepared to leave a lasting impression in her fifth promotional appearance. Before she takes to the circle on September 6, the Brazilian faces Itsuki Hirata at ONE 167 on June 7.

Tickets for ONE 168: Denver are available at Ticketmaster.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card live and for free in U.S. primetime on Friday, September 6.

Confirmed fights for ONE 168: Denver so far

Ahead of the highly anticipated event in September, see below for all the fights currently on the ONE 168 lineup:

Xiong Jing Nan vs. Stamp Fairtex (ONE strawweight MMA world title)

Jonathan Haggerty vs. Superlek Kiatmoo9 (ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title)

Kade Ruotolo vs. Mikey Musumeci (ONE lightweight submission grappling world title)

Liam Harrison vs. Seksan Or Kwanmuang (Muay Thai - 140-pound catchweight)

Alyse Anderson vs. Victoria Souza (MMA - atomweight)

