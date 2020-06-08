Amanda Nunes: "My baby is coming in three months"

Amanda Nunes established herself as the greatest women MMA fighter of all-time at UFC 250 by securing a dominant win over Felecia Spencer. The win wasn't as much about whom Amanda Nunes beat it was more about what she did by beating the said opponent. By securing this win, Amanda Nunes became the first double-weight champion to have actively defended titles in both the weight classes.

At the post-fight press-conference, Amanda Nunes simply couldn't hide her excitement. She said,

“Nobody ever did that before. I have to watch the fight again and just enjoy, because I knew someday in my life, something big was going to happen. And I’m surprised it was more big that I thought, but I was ready.”

A long break for Amanda Nunes next

Nunes also revealed that she now plans to take a long break. Her announcement came in the backdrop of her and Nina Ansroff having a baby girl. She said,

“A break for sure. I have to see what’s going on with my legs. I always get hurt with this leg — I don’t know what’s going on. And my baby is coming in three months, she’s going to be here. I have to organize a lot of things, her room, and I really need a break right now. ... I think maybe off [the rest of the year] for sure.”

Amanda Nunes has now extended her win streak to 10 and improved her UFC record to 12-1. She has been undefeated since 2015 and has spent a significant part of the last decade as a champion. Under circumstances like these getting crazy in fights is not unheard of. Amanda Nunes in her post-fight interview said that her coach had to yell at her to be calm while adding that she doesn't know what her next step is,

“My coach yelled at me, ‘No, don’t do that! Especially me, I have to have somebody to bring me back. We’ll see. I’m very excited to see my next step.”